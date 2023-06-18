AUSTRALIA'S total annualised farmland return from March 31, 2015, to March 31, 2023, was 12.31 per cent - with contributions from income return of 5.78pc and capital growth of 6.29pc.
According to the latest quarterly Australian Farmland Index Q1 2023, compiled by the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, income returns of -0.08pc and capital growth of -1.87pc led to a total return of -1.95pc for Q1 2023.
The past five years recorded a total annualised return of 11.71pc, comprising income return of 5.5pc and capital growth of 5.97pc.
The past three years recorded a total annualised return of 9.35pc, with an income return of 4.46pc and capital growth of 4.73pc.
The index now constitutes 58 different properties with a market value of more than $1.83 billion in farmland between 43pc which are permanent (horticulture) and 57pc annual (cropping and livestock) farmland assets by property counts.
In aggregate, the performance of farmland investments moderated considerably during the first quarter of 2023.
On a quarterly basis, the index record its lowest one-year annualised return since inception in Q1 2015.
For the 12-month period to March 31, annual cropping and livestock enterprises maintained double digit annualised performance.
But permanent cropping enterprises suffered a negative 12-month performance.
Annual cropping and livestock enterprises continued to benefit from idyllic back-to-back seasonal conditions and relatively strong commodity prices.
In general, farmers in these sectors were able to pay down debt and recover losses from prior droughts to 2020.
Traditional bank financiers have remarked on the current strength of farm balance sheets.
To date, there is little evidence of the impact of rising interest rates on the lending appetite for the agricultural industry.
But this cannot be discounted given some challenges in the current climate and commodity price outlook.
Precision planting techniques, improved plant varieties, precision weed control, improved soil health and plant nutrition promoted strong productivity gains in annual farmland enterprises.
This has reflected in significant gains to dryland farm values over the past two years.
Until recently, record livestock values had also promoted strong capital gains in grazing enterprises.
But cattle and sheep prices recently declined by up to 50pc since their mid-2022 and mid-2021 peaks, respectively.
Farmgate dairy prices generally remain attractive, but recently processor prices to open the 2023/24 season project a 10pc decline for the year ahead.
Several permanent cropping businesses have completed annual harvests, including almonds, wine and table grapes and macadamias.
In general, the 2022/23 growing season was very challenging.
Cloudy, windy and very wet conditions during spring 2022 hit flowering leading to lower fruit sets.
Wet and cool conditions across early summer led to high disease pressure, further affecting fruit loads.
Harvests were delayed and yields across many trees nut and vine crops were 20pc to 40pc lower than usual.
Adding insult to injury, farmgate prices for tree nuts and wine grapes were poor.
The conditions that led to abundant rainfall across the continent from mid-2020 to late-2022 have recently turned full circle.
In early June, the Bureau of Meteorology further lowered its outlook for median rainfall during June to August 2023.
There is a low chance of achieving average rainfall across the majority of the continent in that period due to combination of a developing El Nino across the Pacific Ocean and a positive Indian Ocean dipole - both opposite the atmospheric circumstances that resulted in Australia's well-above average rainfall from mid-2020 to late-2022.
Partly as a result of that forecast, ABARES recently estimated the gross value of Australian farm production would decline by 14pc in 2023/24 to $79 billion.
This incorporates lower global commodity prices and represents a decline from an expected record 2022-23 result, but would still be Australia's fourth highest gross value of farm production on record.
