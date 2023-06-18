Farm Weekly
Farmland registers 12.31pc return

By Mel Williams
June 18 2023 - 10:00am
The past five years recorded a total annualised return of 11.71pc on farmland, comprising income return of 5.5pc and capital growth of 5.97pc.
AUSTRALIA'S total annualised farmland return from March 31, 2015, to March 31, 2023, was 12.31 per cent - with contributions from income return of 5.78pc and capital growth of 6.29pc.

