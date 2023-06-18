FARMLAND values are set to stabilise in the year ahead after sustained historic levels of growth.
That is the advice from the latest NAB Regional and Agribusiness Horizons report.
Along with the appetite for any kind of property, the 2023 report said investors in agricultural land piled in on the back of historic commodity prices, leading to a rise in the median price per hectare of 20 per cent and higher during 2022.
Most agricultural commodities have peaked - or are close to their peak - and, consequently, lower growth and consolidation are expected in property valuations.
But, given the continued interest in the market - and the long-term perspective of participants - activity will remain elevated above the longer-term average - but at a more measured level than last year.
Read also:
With some disparity in valuations between regions (based on long-term bias rather than performance), expect buyers to be a little more discerning about where they plough their cash, NAB said.
The near-term outlook for viticulture remains uncertain given the trade conditions with China.
But other sub-sectors that have experienced similar scares in recent years, such as beef and barley, continue to show strength.
The long-term outlook for viticulture and for associated property, remains very optimistic.
Owner-operators of farms continue to consolidate, NAB said in its report.
Its view, informed by surveys of rural property specialists, is that this consolidation trend will continue throughout 2023.
While last year's headlines were dominated by big deals from foreign investors and diversified funds, the main game on the land is still the owner-operator farmer.
Transactions in the $15 million-$25m range are likely to be most common in the short-term, with large-scale family owner-operators again the most active buyers.
While buyers in recent years were happy to diversify their portfolio with properties across different regions and climate zones, neighbour-to-neighbour transactions are likely to see an uptick in 2023.
It is already widely touted that farmer-to-farmer sales in Western Australia account for about 50 per cent of total farm sales.
In regional housing markets, the call of the country appears to have cemented itself in WA and nationally.
Growth in WA's outback was the highest of all regions with an 18.2 per cent increase in annual rental value movement.
Bunbury was fifth at 14.9pc.
Nationally, internal migration to the regions continued at a pace 30pc above pre-pandemic rates, the NAB report states.
But, as the migration trend matures, there's more complexity coming through in the data, allowing for the development of a richer, more detailed picture of this moment in Australian history.
In 2022, for example, more inter-regional migration was seen to areas with industrial bases, such as Port Pirie and Gladstone, demonstrating that an economy and society fractured by the pandemic was weaving itself back together.
Interestingly, there are also indications that, while migration to the regions remains strong, net migration is normalising.
While plenty of Australians are still leaving the capitals for a life in the regions, they're now being passed by some going in the other direction.
In the December quarter of 2022, internal migrants from the regions to the capitals reached 9.9pc, which was up from 8.5pc just a year earlier.
NAB expects the overall trend of migration to the regions to continue at an eased pace through 2023 - prompted by greater affordability and lifestyle factors, as well as infrastructure investment.
While there was general consensus that interest rates would have to rise from their historic pandemic lows, the speed and extent of the rises have come as something of a surprise to many.
To their credit, market participants seem to be weathering them resolutely.
The market is pricing-in interest rate cuts later this year, but NAB expects further rate increases in 2023, before rates ease in 2024.
While homeowners will be feeling the impact of interest rate rises in their day-to-day lives, NAB data suggests that most are staying on top of their mortgage and to date there has been no material rise in arrears.
CCJ sub/writer
CCJ sub/writer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.