THERE were plenty of smiles when WAMMCO last week visited Darrel and Diane Hudson, Yleena Farm, Dowerin.
The Hudsons were recently awarded their sixth WAMMCO Producer of the Month award - for April - and they had received 23 millimetres of rain the previous afternoon - the most significant rainfall since a promising start in late March and early April failed to continue.
The Hudsons farm 2400 hectares south of Dowerin with their son Peter, his wife Rhiannon and their children Seth, Bevan and Indie.
Unlike the majority of the region's growers, sheep still play an important part in their day-to-day operations with a current mix of 40 per cent livestock and 60pc crop.
Underpinning their livestock enterprise is a Prime SAMM-Merino cross ewe flock joined to either Prime SAMM or Charolais rams.
The pasture base is a mix of Cavalier medic, Dalkeith clover and Serredella depending on soil type on a two-year pasture, two-year crop rotation and for season 2023, the crop program is 100pc wheat.
Yleena Farm's winning line consisted of 131 Prime SAMM crossbred lambs which averaged 20.8 kilograms with 96.95pc in the WAMMCO sweet spot.
Although Darrel Hudson has always weighed his lambs prior to marketing, his recent purchase of a Pratley 3-Way auto drafter is one of his best investments for their lamb business.
"I can weigh and draft more than 300 lambs an hour with just me and the dog," Mr Hudson said.
Knowing the liveweights and having a good understanding of how the time of year and nutrition status can impact dressing percentage, means there are few surprises when Mr Hudson reviews his kill sheets.
The Hudsons join their ewes in late January/February and, this year, they were in magnificent condition following exceptional pastures and summer feed at the end of 2022, resulting in the 1939 ewes having a potential 142pc lambing at pregnancy scanning.
By lambing in late June/July, the ewes have a better chance of lambing onto green feed as well as the activity not clashing with their major seeding period, allowing them to focus on both operations.
Mr Hudson learnt the importance of supplementing his twin bearing ewes following an extremely tough 2010 season.
That year, he was forced to place his ewes on adlib feeders, however the twin bearing ewes still achieved a 130pc marking rate.
Since then, he has continued the practice using Mackie Feeds maintenance pellets to supplement green feed and now achieves twin marking rates of 160-170pc.
"No ewe is ever going to eat the cost of supplementary feed if you achieve the potential number of twin lambs," Mr Hudson said.
"If you don't feed the girls, the percentage drops off very quickly."
Mr Hudson uses 30-60ha lambing paddocks - which is small for the district - a decision his father Peter made 50 years earlier in an attempt to manage his sandplain country.
Mr Hudson proudly said that Peter was never afraid of change and encouraged it.
Peter, now 90 and based in Perth, continues to have a keen interest in the latest developments on the farm.
Today, Mr Hudson lambs his twin bearing ewes in small mobs of 100-150 head and the single lambs in 200-250 head mobs in an attempt to maximise lamb survival.
The Hudson have already commenced the introduction of electronic tags three years ago.
The initial focus is to track reproductive ewe performance, with ewes culled on lack of performance and not simply age.
"I see the use of electronic tags as a new tool in the box to gain more efficiency - it's similar to us no longer steering tractors," Mr Hudson said.
Currently using Shearwell tags, Mr Hudson understands the value of the information.
"We don't want a tag that breaks," he said.
He is confident more growers will accept the move to electronic tags as they understand the power of data gained.
Being as long-time supporter of the co-operative, Mr Hudson is a fan of the forward guaranteed minimum priced contracts as it provides him with the confidence to know his margins as well as the strong rebate history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.