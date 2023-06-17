Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Suspected wild dog attacks on livestock in Koorda being investigated

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild dogs are suspected of attacking 20 lambs and a pony north of Koorda. Photo by Mike McDermid.
Wild dogs are suspected of attacking 20 lambs and a pony north of Koorda. Photo by Mike McDermid.

WHEATBELT police are investigating two incidents of suspected wild dog attacks on livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.