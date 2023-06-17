WHEATBELT police are investigating two incidents of suspected wild dog attacks on livestock.
In the first incident 20 lambs had their tails mauled by four dogs.
Police say the attack happened just north of Koorda and was reported by the property owner.
In a separate incident involving dogs, a pony was mauled.
Koorda Police officer-in-charge, acting sergeant, Steve Jaworski said authorities were working to ascertain if the dogs were feral or domestic.
"The two sightings we have had were not clear enough to identify the dogs as feral," acting sgt Jaworski said.
"We are working with rangers and the shire on these incidents."
He said the attacks were not related, other than their general location and that they were dog attacks.
"The incidents happened at separate times and on separate properties," acting sgt Jaworski said.
"They occurred weeks apart and there have been no further attacks reported."
In 2021 the Central Wheatbelt Declared Species Group (CWDSG) reported wild dog attacks were down 92 per cent in the Central Wheatbelt.
The CWDSG encompasses the shires of Perenjori, Morawa, Dalwallinu and Koorda, which equates to an area of 2,167,744 hectares.
Koorda is the southernmost shire and the State Barrier Fence runs along all four shires' eastern boundaries.
While wild dogs are a danger to livestock, when in packs they have been known to attack humans.
In 2016 a man was attacked by a pack of dogs while fencing on a farm north west of Koorda.
He sustained bites to his arms, legs and torso and spent the night in hospital.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
