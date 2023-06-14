Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

The Nationals want to meet with WA Labor to work together for the WA live sheep export industry

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals seek meeting with Roger Cook
The Nationals seek meeting with Roger Cook

THE Nationals leader David Littleproud has written to Western Australia's new Premier Roger Cook seeking an urgent meeting about the phase-out of live sheep exports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.