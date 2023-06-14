The Nationals seek meeting with Roger Cook

THE Nationals leader David Littleproud has written to Western Australia's new Premier Roger Cook seeking an urgent meeting about the phase-out of live sheep exports.
Mr Littleproud has asked Mr Cook to support the live sheep industry, after former Premier Mark McGowan and Minister for Agriculture Jackie Jarvis were consistent and clear in affirming the WA Government's support for the continuation of the live sheep export industry.
"I congratulate Premier Cook on his new role," Mr Littleproud said.
"It is now crucial Premier Cook acts quickly, to save the live sheep export trade, which is worth $85 million and supports more than 3000 jobs.
"I am confident Premier Cook will provide me with an urgent response and meet as soon as possible to discuss this important issue."
Following Mr Littleproud's letter The Nationals WA deputy leader and member for Roe, Peter Rundle, asked Mr Cook two questions during Parliament.
"Unlike the former premier, will the premier and his Minister for Agriculture and Food stand up for farmers and support the sector to prevent this ban from cutting over 3 500 jobs and a $130 million industry for WA?" Mr Rundle said.
"Can the Premier reassure farmers and supply chain operators that he understands that WA needs this industry for animal welfare and economic reasons and will act to allay the mental anguish being suffered in the industry right now?"
Mr Cook said this was an election commitment by the Albanese government and they were following through with this, but WA Labor remained in support of the industry.
"Our government's position on this matter has not changed," Mr Cook said.
"The government is committed to ensuring the best outcome for the WA sheep supply chain and the wider regional communities that will be impacted.
"This is a federal government decision and it has a mandate to implement it.
"The WA government will fight for the best possible outcome for the sheep industry in Western Australia."
Mr Rundle went on to ask the premier if he would talk to Anthony Albanese and the federal agriculture minister and show his support for this WA industry?
Mr Cook said the WA state government's position was clear to the Albanese government.
Mr Littleproud added he was disappointed the Federal Labor Government continued to push ahead with the phase out.
He said he had already personally guaranteed the industry that a future Coalition Government would bring back live sheep exports and save the trade.
"Premier Cook has the ability to step up and work with his Federal counterparts to get the live sheep export ban overturned, as the phase out has not been founded on any sort of tangible animal welfare evidence.
"As former Premier McGowan and Minister Jarvis have repeatedly stated, the animal welfare performance of the live sheep export industry since 2018 has been sufficient.
"Ultimately, shutting down the industry will have enormous consequences for Western Australia, as 90 per cent of all sheep exported from Australia are from WA.
"I look forward to meeting Premier Cook as soon as possible and I urge him to prioritise the live sheep industry."
