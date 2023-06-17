Boarders and day boys alike embraced all things rural at Scotch College's annual Ag Day recently.
The culmination of the school's annual country week, Ag Day was created to highlight the diverse range of agriculture training and careers now on offer - and students from its preprimary to year 12s all participated.
"Our boarding community is so diverse... not everyone is a farmer or involved in ag, so today is your chance to learn about it, to walk around and understand all that it entails,'' said Scotch's captain of boarding Lachie Elliot, from Kojonup.
"Today we also want to acknowledge and pay respect to all the individuals and families who make up our boarding community.
"I hope everyone gets an an appreciation of the many great things about regional WA."
McIntosh & Son and Afgri Equipment were among 13 trade exhibitors on hand, many for the first time - and they were in demand, with the senior boys in particular, keen to discuss future job options.
There was a tractor display, including a John Deere in pride of place, plus farm bikes, whip cracking and demonstrations from Goodlands Farrier School and Murray Veterinary Services.
CSBP trainee Tom Palmer, who graduated from Scotch in 2017, grew up in Perth but pursued an agribusiness degree at Curtin University with a bunch of boarding mates.
He returned to the school on Friday as an exhibitor, alongside staff from Muresk Institute, the CBH Group, McIntosh & Son, AFGRI Equipment, the Department of Industries and Regional Development, Warakirri Cropping, Woodside, MSD Animal Health, Tourism WA, The University of Western Australia and Curtin University, to chat with the students.
"Scotch boarding pulled me into ag a bit, plus studying biology at school,'' said Mr Palmer, whose role is based in Perth and Narrogin but is taking him throughout the South West, the Wheatbelt and Mid West.
Mr Palmer said he worked as a lab technician in soil analysis at Nutrien, before falling into his new CSBP role, having more recently decided he wanted to chase an agronomy career.
"Agronomy is a pretty interesting game,'' he told the boys.
AFGRI Equipment training administrator Emma Johansen said it was the first time demonstrating at a school event and she was keen to do more incursions, with some plans already in the pipeline.
McIntosh & Son precision farming specialist Ian Emerson had a green-on-green demonstration sprayer to show the boys and was won over by their enthusiasm.
CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara told the senior school cohort of boys, in years 9-12, that he had come from a farm at Williams, to boarding at Scotch for five years.
He said boarding had played a critical part in how he had been able to connect with people throughout his career.
"My journey started exactly where you are sitting today,'' Mr MacNamara said.
"I was probably thinking about what I was going to do post my professional sporting career."
Instead, he completed a commerce degree, worked for Gresham Advisory Partners and PwC and ultimately moved to CBH, where he has been since 2014.
"The past couple of years in the ag sector have been incredible, we have grown two of the biggest crops ever, back-to-back, that has never happened before,'' Mr Macnamara said.
"Twenty years ago, a big crop was about 10 million tonnes, the crop just gone was 24mt, the crop in 1996, when I left Scotch, was 8mt.
"So you can imagine the innovation and development that the industry has undertaken in that period is incredible.''
Mr Macnamara said the 4000 farming enterprises in WA today were all much larger than they used to be and were making complex decision which had huge financial ramifications - with a suite of advisers to help them.
Internationally, there were many big agricultural and trading companies, plus agriculture was chasing hard advances in technology, sustainability, traceability and decarbonisation - all making for a huge range of training and career opportunities.
"When you think of the ag sector, it is much bigger than the primary producers,'' he said.
"Whether you work on a family farm or are looking for a role in the broader agricultural sector, like I have done, there are many, many opportunities in agriculture.
"It is a very fruitful career.''
Scotch headmaster Alec O'Connell said the college was proud to offer national and international experiences for country students through its courses and tours -- the reverse was also true - that the school wanted to showcase the broad and varied opportunities in regional and rural areas for its day students.
"If you are from Perth and you are into app development, or whatever it may be, there are so many app roles in agriculture,'' Dr O'Connell said.
"I think sometimes the boys don't realise that.
"It is simply amazing how many opportunities there are in agriculture and the technology that goes with it.
"So have a go.''
