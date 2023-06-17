Farm Weekly

See what Scotch College students got up to at Ag Day

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 11 boarders Rohan Bignell (left), Broomehill, Lachie Willmott, Northam and Toby Jones, Esperance, were keen to check out a green-on-green demonstration sprayer with McIntosh & Son precision farming specialist Ian Emerson.
Year 11 boarders Rohan Bignell (left), Broomehill, Lachie Willmott, Northam and Toby Jones, Esperance, were keen to check out a green-on-green demonstration sprayer with McIntosh & Son precision farming specialist Ian Emerson.

Boarders and day boys alike embraced all things rural at Scotch College's annual Ag Day recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.