The latest in a trilogy of books telling the colonial history of Kojonup - the stories of the legends who developed the region around the Kojonup Spring - has just been released.
'Legends Old and New' is a labour of love by local farmer and writer George Bailye and co-author Robert Suann, encouraged by a strong cohort of Kojonup stalwarts.
The 400-plus page book was launched last week in Kojonup, is available to buy on Amazon and relates the stories of more than 150 individuals and families who helped the area progress from colonisation to the multicultural district it is today.
Mr Bailye wrote most of the illuminating personal stories, which were first published in the town's fortnightly Kojonup News.
Meanwhile, Mr Suann spent the past 4.5 years extensively researching the political, legal and social structures from the dawn of the Swan River settlement - which are woven through the volumes.
The project was also supported by the Kojonup Historical Association and the Shire council and money raised from the books' sale goes go to the Kojonup Spring's continued care and maintenance.
Former shire president and farmer Robert Sexton applauded Mr Bailye for recording the social history.
"George set out to record the social history, rather than the official shire history, of the district,'' Mr Sexton said.
"It is very important to do that.
"Together, he and Robert Suann have produced a very big body of work."
At the launch, Mr Suann called for the three volumes to be made available in "every school, public library and information centre'', such was the significance of the spring and the district to WA's history - which he said remained relatively unknown.
Kojonup, 250 kilometres south east of Perth and 150km north of King George Sound, Albany, is the ancestral home of the Kaneang people.
The three volumes relate how in 1837, colonial droughtsman Alfred Hillman was directed to the Kojonup Spring by a group of eight Kaneang, when he got lost while on an expedition from the Sound settlement to the Swan River settlement.
Hillman and his party were under instructions from governor James Stirling to establish a route between the two locations and find sites for potential military stations.
It was a very dry year and, except for the Kaneangs' intervention, Hillman would almost certainly have perished.
Instead, he was struck by the high quality spring and its surroundings and recommended it as a good place for a station.
Ultimately Hillman's route became the Albany Highway and a soldiers' barracks was built near the spring in 1845 to protect the mail route.
Mr Suann said the the first blocks of land at Kojonup were opened for selection in May, 1840.
But it wasn't until December, 1871, the area was defined as a district - number 16 out of 21 districts then in WA - with 79 deed holders to act as trustees, additional leaseholders, and an eastern-most boundary that stretched to the South Australian border.
He said the shire boundary was reduced to 13 localities in 1970, when Katanning, Broomehill and other regional districts were defined.
By Federation, in 1901, Kojonup's population was 554 people, it peaked at about 2711 in 1966 and now runs to about 1900 people.
Mr Suann said also significant to Kojonup and WA history was the 1999 Kojonup Spring agreement, which acknowledged the spring's importance to both the local indigenous community and wider community - sparked by the colonial settlement - and their united desires to share the area.
The agreement committed the Kojonup Aboriginal community and the Shire to joint management of the spring and to preserving its cultural and historical significance.
"The information that goes out with this project is to state what are the circumstances surrounding the colonisation of WA and the significance of the situation of Kojonup and the spring and the fact of the subsequent agreement,'' Mr Suann said
"We are claiming this was the State's first indigenous agreement.''
Mr Bailye, who farms at Clayton, on the north side of Kojonup, became a writer and served on the Shire council with Mr Sexton in the late 1990s.
Mr Sexton said Mr Bailye had been a significant force on the council towards the district's reconciliation process.
Mr Suann arrived in Kojonup from Sydney in 1957, married a local girl Madeline and bought and ran the town's machinery dealership.
He later developed a 405 hectare farm at Narrikup and was a licensed real estate salesman and valuer, working across the South West.
The Suanns left Kojonup 50 years ago, but like many connected to the project, they retained a strong connection to the district, return regularly and remain active members of the historical society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.