George Bailye and Robert Suann put Kojonup history in print

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Roe MLA Peter Rundle (left), Kojonup Shire councillor Alan Warburton, Kojonup Shire president Ned Radord, co-author Robert Suann and his wife Madeline, Kojonup farmer and writer George Bailye and his sister Delphine Shaw at the launch of Kojonup Legends Old and New. Mr Warburton is a descendent of George Egerton-Warburton, a lieutenant in the 51st regiment who was appointed commander of the Barracks Hut, in Kojonup, in the early 1840s.
Roe MLA Peter Rundle (left), Kojonup Shire councillor Alan Warburton, Kojonup Shire president Ned Radord, co-author Robert Suann and his wife Madeline, Kojonup farmer and writer George Bailye and his sister Delphine Shaw at the launch of Kojonup Legends Old and New. Mr Warburton is a descendent of George Egerton-Warburton, a lieutenant in the 51st regiment who was appointed commander of the Barracks Hut, in Kojonup, in the early 1840s.

The latest in a trilogy of books telling the colonial history of Kojonup - the stories of the legends who developed the region around the Kojonup Spring - has just been released.

Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

