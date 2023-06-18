With dry spells becoming longer and winter rainfall becoming more unreliable, farmers often resort to supplementary feeding strategies to maintain their production.
Western Beef Association Inc. has been awarded a grant worth more than $400,000 to deliver a two-year program which aims to address these climatic variations.
The program focuses on upskilling farmers, helping them make, store and feed out high-quality hay and silage and cater to the nutritional requirements specific to their livestock.
The Extension and Adoption of Drought Resilience Farming Practices program is part of the Australian government's Future Drought Fund which provides $100 million each year for programs and projects to support farmers and regional communities to build their drought resilience.
Federal Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt said the grants would help farmers to incorporate drought resilience practices into their farm management.
"Drought is a normal part of the Australian landscape, but we know we will see more frequent and more intense droughts thanks to climate change," Mr Watt said.
"Farmers listen to other farmers, so these grants will mean farmers can share practices and tools that will shore up businesses before the next dry hits."
Western Beef Association Inc. executive officer and project co-ordinator Jeisane Accioly said it was affirming for the not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation to have government support.
"We're incredibly proud and pleased that we got the funding, we deliver a lot of activities and training not only for the beef industry but other livestock industries also, they find it relevant," Ms Accioly said.
The program has a vast coverage, reaching hundreds of kilometres between Geraldton and Esperance, an area which encompasses 800,000 head of cattle, eight million head of sheep and the entire WA dairy industry.
With numbers like these, it's important for farmers to be resilient during climate instability, and have year-round feeding ironed out - especially for dairy and meat animals.
Ms Accioloy said they would use TopFodder, a program started 20 years ago by Dairy Australia and the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries.
The program has not been regularly delivered in WA since 2003 with trained advisers no longer active, something Western Beef wants to address.
Western Beef hopes to also train advisers
The project will also up-skill advisers and producers to use Rumen8-Beef for allocating hay and silage in a cost efficient manner to beef enterprises.
Rumen8-Beef is a computer program which was developed in WA and is freely available to use.
"The Western Beef team is very excited to be granted this fund and is looking forward to delivering this project to improve climate variation resilience for livestock producers in southern WA," Ms Accioly said.
