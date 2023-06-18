Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Support to improve feeding strategies

By Perri Polson
June 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers discussing hay and silage at one of Western Beefs supported events.
Farmers discussing hay and silage at one of Western Beefs supported events.

With dry spells becoming longer and winter rainfall becoming more unreliable, farmers often resort to supplementary feeding strategies to maintain their production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.