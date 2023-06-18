Adapting drones for farm work, particularly where other forms of access are difficult, detrimental or dangerous, is the space Apex Drones plans to fly in.
Small, off-the-shelf drones with a good camera can do more than take impressive aerial photos of the farm.
Many farmers have already discovered labour and time-saving uses for them, such as checking on stock, fences, water points and crops without leaving an extra set of wheel tracks behind.
Winston Gavriel and Sam Harvey, owners of Apex Drones, are well acquainted with the many practical on-farm uses for smaller drones, but hope to go a step further by introducing larger, more versatile drones adapted for agriculture.
As authorised resellers of DJI drones - the largest drone manufacturer in the world and leader in both commercial and consumer models - they sell drones, train people to fly them and fly them themselves for contract work, including aerial imaging and difficult-to-get-at inspections.
They suspect many farmers are not aware of the potential capabilities and versatility of enterprise drones - larger commercial drones designed for specific purposes - and their application to precision farming, particularly pest control and spraying or spreading.
Since forming Apex Drones last August, their drone work has included mosquito control for municipal councils, including City of Bayswater on the Swan River spreading a fine granular bait to knock out mosquito larvae.
They have sprayed pesticides, fungicides and herbicides to combat ticks, insect pests, fungal diseases and weeds for horticultural clients, including leading fresh flower producer and exporter Wafex.
Later this month they will spray a commercial avocado farm and next month teach Town of Port Hedland staff how to set up and fly enterprise drones to undertake their own mosquito mitigation work.
These sorts of enterprise drone applications are directly transferable to broader farming applications, either with contractors such as Apex Drones doing the work, or by farmers, or groups of farmers, purchasing their own enterprise drones and being professionally taught how to use them for a range of on-farm jobs that would otherwise be difficult to do.
Mr Gavriel and Mr Harvey hope to spark farmers' interest in how drones could work for them and point to spreading mouse baits in maturing crops in the northern Wheatbelt as one example where drones could do the job without further damage to crops.
For agricultural work they use three DJI enterprise drones.
Their DJI Agras T30 has a 30-litre liquids tank, 16 interchangeable spray nozzles, is capable of a nine-metre wide spray pattern and front and rear spray arms can be raised to a 45 degree angle and the T30 flown sideways between rows of trees for orchard work.
Smaller but even more versatile, their DJI Agras T10 has interchangeable 9L liquids tank or granular, pellet, powder or seed tank with rotary spreader and variable spread rate for efficient, targeted delivery.
More compact again, their DJI Phantom 4 RTK has a multispectral camera and real-time data collection and storage, enabling a survey-standard digital mapping capability.
Each has 360 degree radar with adjustable distance warnings showing on the controller screen if the drone gets too close to an object and, ultimately if warnings are ignored, an automatic stop prevents the drone running into things around it.
Mr Harvey said what sets these drones apart from cheaper, off-the-shelf models is that they were RTK (Real Time Kinematics) equipped, enabling location accuracy to within centimetres, Mr Harvey explained.
For repeatable, predetermined, automatic flight and product delivery, a digital "map" of an area is first created by flying it with the Phantom "mapping drone" and the data uploaded to the spray or spreader Agras drones, he said.
"We set up a base station on site which connects with the satellites and interprets the satellites' positioning information for the mapping drone," said Mr Harvey, who worked in aircraft maintenance and as a draughtsman before joining a drone company where he and Mr Gavriel worked together before starting out on their own.
"In auto mode, the spray drone flies the course set on the map."
It has the capacity to spot spray, going from weed infestation to weed infestation across the paddock, or it can blanket spray the whole paddock with a capability to deliver a more intense spray pattern over specific areas of heavy weed infestation.
"The ideal height (for spraying) is around three metres or so, but if you've got undulating terrain or trees we fly higher at six metres - the downdraft of the rotors helps ensure the spray gets to where it is meant to go," Mr Gavriel said.
"Sometimes we fly the drones manually.
"If you've got a line of trees down the side of a paddock for example, it's often easier to fly the first pass along the trees manually using the camera on the front of the drone to line it up and then fly the rest of the paddock on auto."
He said if spraying had to stop - wind effects spray drift more than drone performance - the drone would "remember" where it finished and resume the flight pattern and spraying from that location.
Mr Gavriel was in the navy before working on an oil rig and in the mines in the Pilbara before joining a drone company after honing his skills making holiday videos.
"If you haven't completed a mapped area, you can stop and go back the next day, the drone will automatically start where it left off, the farmer doesn't have to remember, the drone does it automatically," he said.
Mr Gavriel and Mr Harvey were quick to point out that under normal conditions in flat, open country drones could not compete with crop dusting or boomspraying on cost efficiency.
But when there were impediments to contend with, like surrounding hills, undulating terrain, no nearby airfield, power lines, creek lines, tree lines, frequent fences, wet paddocks, difficult to access paddocks, small paddocks and buildings and boundaries where overspray was not wanted, enterprise drones became a viable option, they said.
Farmers had a number of options if they saw a use for drones on their farm, Mr Harvey said.
"If it's something that is only done occasionally, then it is probably cost effective to get us in to do, but if it is something a farmer plans to do a couple of times a week then we can sell him a Phantom or a Mavic (another small DJI drone with a high resolution camera) at a good price, teach him how to use it and then he has the unit he can use whenever he wants," he said.
"If he does discover something that needs further attention he can contact us, explain what he wants done and we can help him out.
"If a farmer wants to buy their own enterprise drone so they can spray (or spread) when it suits, but they don't want to buy the mapping drone because they are only going to map the property once, that is a service we can provide them.
"We can sell them the bigger drone, teach them to use it, map the property for them and they can upload the map to their spraying drone and do the spraying when it suits them.
"If they need help, we're a phone call away and can help diagnose any problems and if it's something we can't fix over the phone, then we're in the car with a tool kit and spare parts."
Mr Gavriel pointed out the proximity warnings and automatic stop features made the DJI drones easy and safe to fly.
"There are a few agricultural drones out there and we've had some experience with them, but these (DJI) are by far the easiest to use out of the box and they have the most safety features out of all the agricultural drones," he said.
Apex Drones is based in Wangara.
More information: Go to apexdrones.com.au, email enquiries@apexdrones.com.au
or phone Sam Harvey on 0414 426 826 or Winston Gavriel on 0415 350 950.
