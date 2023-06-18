Farm Weekly
Bigger drones suitable for agriculture

By Mal Gill
June 19 2023 - 9:00am
The larger payloads of enterprise drones such as the DJI Agras T10 and larger DJI Agras T30 drones make them suitable for use onfarm and they are well suited to pest control, spraying and spreading in situations where other ways of doing the job would be difficult, dangerous or could cause damage to paddocks or crops. Mr Harvey (left) and Mr Gavriel demonstrate.
Adapting drones for farm work, particularly where other forms of access are difficult, detrimental or dangerous, is the space Apex Drones plans to fly in.

