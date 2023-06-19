Farm Weekly
Ineos to support off-road program

June 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Shirwin Govender (left), dealer principal of Magic Enterprises, Burswood, which is the Perth INEOS dealership, with Justin Hocevar, INEOS Automotives head of region Asia Pacific, when Mr Hocevar called in recently to pick up a Grenadier wagon to drive to the Gascoyne to meet with Track Care WA representatives.
Shirwin Govender (left), dealer principal of Magic Enterprises, Burswood, which is the Perth INEOS dealership, with Justin Hocevar, INEOS Automotives head of region Asia Pacific, when Mr Hocevar called in recently to pick up a Grenadier wagon to drive to the Gascoyne to meet with Track Care WA representatives.

INEOS Automotive, which makes the new Grenadier four-wheel-drive wagon, has partnered with Track Care WA to support the volunteer organisation's bush conservation and heritage preservation activities.

