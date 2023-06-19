INEOS Automotive, which makes the new Grenadier four-wheel-drive wagon, has partnered with Track Care WA to support the volunteer organisation's bush conservation and heritage preservation activities.
Under the partnership agreement for 2023 and beyond, signed recently in the Gascoyne, INEOS Automotive will provide financial support, its staff and retail partners to help Track Care WA volunteers maintain four-wheel-drive touring routes and remote historical sites of interest.
Their work rejuvenates and manages locations of environmental, historical and cultural value, including four wheel drive tracks - such as the iconic Canning Stock Route and remote destinations, including the recently opened Winnemia campground beside the Gascoyne River near Gascoyne Junction.
"The INEOS Grenadier is a 4X4 vehicle built to take on the world's most challenging conditions and things don't get much tougher than in Western Australia," said Justin Hocevar, head of region Asia Pacific INEOS Automotive.
"The region's landmark locations and trails will be on the bucket lists of many Grenadier owners, which is why we want to help Track Care WA maintain and preserve them for future generations of explorers to enjoy."
Founded in 1996, Track Care WA is driven by a team of passionate volunteers using safe and responsible practices across Western Australia's vast coastal, desert and rangeland regions.
It supports projects ranging from campsite renovations and bush conservation, to restoring historical infrastructure and conducting monthly beach clean-ups.
"We are so grateful for the unwavering efforts of our army of amazing volunteers and the wider support we receive from 4X4 groups across the region," said Track Care WA chairman Graham Weber.
"We welcome INEOS Automotive into our community and thank the company for pledging its support for the work we do.
"We look forward to seeing Grenadier owners exploring the incredible outback of Western Australia in the near future."
First deliveries of INEOS Grenadier wagons to Australia are expected to be in WA later this month.
As previously reported in Farm Weekly, the Grenadier, offered in two-seat and five-seat versions, has a full box-section ladder frame chassis with heavy-duty solid beam axles, eight-speed ZF transmission and two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials.
It is powered by a choice of BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines, which have been extensively revised and recalibrated for this application.
