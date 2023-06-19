It is important to clarify some points in the article 'Cultural heritage worry' (Farm Weekly, May 25).
The most important point to note is this: there has been no change with the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 regarding the need to seek approval for activities that may harm Aboriginal Cultural Heritage. That is because this already exists.
Where there may be an impact to Aboriginal cultural heritage, there is the need for an approval.
Where there won't be any impact, no approval is required.
We all know that change can cause concern for those comfortable with the status quo.
Comfort, however, is no reason to sacrifice our unique heritage.
The new laws provide for simpler approval pathways than the current process.
Read more:
In fact, a range of relevant activities, particularly for established farms and pastoral leases, will be exempt, or may simply require a permit.
What must occur at all times though is due diligence and care to avoid or minimise harm.
But that is also required under the current legislative regime.
As an example, a farmer replacing a fence on land where Aboriginal cultural heritage is present is currently required to obtain an approval from the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs.
Under the new act, this activity will be considered 'like for like' and will be exempt.
'Like for like' activities mean that most activities that take place on established farms, such as paddock work, maintenance of water points and replacing of fences, will be exempt.
This also includes activities where the footprint or depth of ground disturbance remains unchanged.
Other activities, including erecting or installing a new yard in an area where Aboriginal cultural heritage is present, will require a permit.
A nominal $100 application fee will be charged for permits and there are prescribed timeframes to provide certainty about decision-making.
If the new yard is established outside of an Aboriginal cultural heritage area, no approval is required.
If a proponent is looking to establish a new farm or pastoral station on land where Aboriginal cultural heritage is present, this will require an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan.
This is appropriate to ensure the right Aboriginal people to speak for that country are consulted and to ensure the Aboriginal cultural heritage in the area is appropriately managed.
Importantly for farmers, individuals and small business will be exempt from management plan application fees.
These laws have been years in the making and have been informed by extensive consultation, including with industry and landowners.
A management code has been developed and is the best place to start for anyone that is looking to undertake a land use activity.
It will walk through the steps to undertake due diligence assessment and provide more details on permits, management plans and any notification and consultation requirements.
The management code includes the activity tiers to determine which approval pathway, if any, is required.
The code is at wa.gov.au/ach-act.
There is some complexity within the new system, as there was with the old.
I simply encourage people to engage and be informed.
Education sessions about the new act are being held around the State.
To register for a local session, visit the website or call 6551 8002.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.