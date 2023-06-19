Farm Weekly
Uniting innovators in Perth for WA ag

June 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Building on the enormous success of the inaugural 2022 event, the Bringing Dowerin Downtown lunch returns in 2023 to gather Australia's corporate leaders, government representatives, farmers and keynote speakers in Perth for a conversation about the innovations and outlooks powering WA agriculture.
Final preparations for the 59th annual Dowerin Machinery Field Days are in full swing and exhibitor allocations are complete.

