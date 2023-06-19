From the power of connectivity to transform agricultural operations by enabling farmers to access advanced farming technology, to the significance of agriculture to the State and national economies and the global trends influencing the industry, the role of volunteers as the lifeblood of regional emergency response, opportunities for local governments to collaborate and co-ordinate responses, and the synergistic potential of cross-sector collaborations, the experts will lead a holistic discussion about the opportunities, influences and advocacy priorities impacting WA's agriculture sector and regional communities.

