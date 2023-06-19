Final preparations for the 59th annual Dowerin Machinery Field Days are in full swing and exhibitor allocations are complete.
A new site layout, upgraded infrastructure, improved site signage and a sold-out contingent of exhibitors are all waiting to be discovered.
Make sure to visit the new Euroz Hartley Pavilion to find WA producers, such as wineries, gin distillers, brewers and other foodies and explore the dedicated zones for agriculture-related products and services for primary producers - including a dedicated livestock precinct and expanded machinery and ag supply zones.
Smart changes to the site layout support the ethos of connecting industry decision-makers, help foster connections between relevant suppliers and producers and make for a better visitor experience.
The new zoning has been well-received by exhibitors, and we hope you enjoy the new approach.
This year tickets are available online - skip the queues and save money with an online-only discount.
Ticket prices remain the same as in 2022, at $28.50 for an adult (purchased online) and $35.00 at the gate.
Your online ticket is valid for either day of the event, so you can pre-purchase and then make a last-minute decision on which date you attend.
Events of this size and scale are only possible thanks to event sponsors - principal partner Euroz Hartleys and major sponsors AUSPAN GROUP, Bennett - Litigation and Commercial Law, Commonwealth Bank, DPIRD and Harvest Road.
The Dowerin Machinery Fields Days will be held on August 30-31 this year.
More information Go to dowerinfielddays.com.au
Building on the enormous success of the inaugural 2022 event, the Bringing Dowerin Downtown lunch returns in 2023 to gather Australia's corporate leaders, government representatives, farmers and keynote speakers in Perth for a conversation about the innovations and outlooks powering WA agriculture.
At the heart of Dowerin Machinery Field Days is a commitment to acting as a bridge between collaborators and advocates for the sustainability of the sector.
This event serves as a vital platform for sharing the knowledge and innovations that drive regional economic growth and the future of farming.
Bringing Dowerin Downtown is an opportunity to host this conversation in a different way and share the message with new audiences - but its purpose remains the same.
Just as the Field Days is tasked with growing industry, seeding connections and cultivating community, the Perth lunch brings together some of the country's most eminent agriculture advisers to grow industry knowledge, seed new ideas and advocate for the community of agricultural providers.
The hallmarks of WA's regional agricultural industry are collaboration, community, and connectivity.
Through a mix of keynote presentations and panel discussions, experts will share a range of regional perspectives influencing the booming ag industry and the people and places powering the push.
From the power of connectivity to transform agricultural operations by enabling farmers to access advanced farming technology, to the significance of agriculture to the State and national economies and the global trends influencing the industry, the role of volunteers as the lifeblood of regional emergency response, opportunities for local governments to collaborate and co-ordinate responses, and the synergistic potential of cross-sector collaborations, the experts will lead a holistic discussion about the opportunities, influences and advocacy priorities impacting WA's agriculture sector and regional communities.
An impressive line-up of speakers is already confirmed, with more to be announced soon, including:
