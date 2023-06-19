Farm Weekly
Home/Property

Perth homes sales average 12 days

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:51am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
REIWA chief executive officer Cath Hart said despite 11 interest rate rises including one last week demand for housing hasnt slowed.
REIWA chief executive officer Cath Hart said despite 11 interest rate rises including one last week demand for housing hasnt slowed.

The number of properties available for sale in Perth fell to 5885 at the end of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.