Promising results from biodegradable mulch

June 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Sprayable Biodegradable Polymer Membrane (SBPM) was developed by CSIRO, and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Richard Fennessy described it as having a syrup-like consistency which dried to form a film.
Spray-on biodegradable mulch is being tested in horticultural trials, assessing its potential to improve water efficiency, influence soil temperature and control weeds while contributing to overall soil health.

