Gains made in fixing soil acidity levels

June 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Soil acidity has a significant impact on agricultural productivity due to its affect on plant root growth and nutrient use efficiency.
A three-year project led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has highlighted gains in addressing soil acidity in the Avon River Basin.

