Over a period of just three weeks, a traditional owner of the eastern Wheatbelt region says he found more than 60 places of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage which weren't on the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) register.
Speaking to a packed audience of more than 400 people at an ACH Act consultation meeting in Merredin this morning, Nyaki Nyaki Noongar man Michael Hayden said he had no doubt "plenty more" sites of Aboriginal cultural heritage would be discovered on farming land in the region which hadn't yet been accounted for by the government.
"We already know of a lot which aren't on the Aboriginal Heritage register and aren't being protected and with the advance of new technology, like Google Earth, we will be sure to find a whole lot more sites," Mr Hayden said.
"Our goal is to map out our people's water sources and also get the scientific understanding of their habitual environment from Curtin University and the ARC Training Centre for Healing Country so we can understand the value of them."
Speaking on behalf of the Noongar Nyaki Nyaki people, he said their biggest concern about the ACH was its current structure, which would potentially allow Aboriginal regional corporations from other areas to determine sites of Aboriginal cultural heritage on another mob's land.
"There is a difference between knowledge holders and traditional owners - you don't have to from an area to be a knowledge holder," Mr Hayden said.
"We want to look after our heritage without the influence of another Aboriginal group coming in and making those decisions."
As a result, he said the Eastern Wheatbelt Rangers, a group funded by the government in April to look after and maintain places of cultural significance to the Nyaki Nyaki Noongar people, would apply to become a LACH for the eastern Wheatbelt region.
"We've already started the process of protecting and maintaining our sites - so becoming a LACH would just add to the rangers responsibilities," Mr Hayden said.
While there are six regional Aboriginal corporations in the South West, there are 14 traditional owner groups under the South West Native Title Settlement Noongar Recognition Act.
Using the analogy of how local governments work, Mr Hayden said each traditional owner group had their own sense of autonomy and independence, as well as physical land boundaries.
"We know there is a lot of heritage on farmlands in the region - there is no doubt about that," Mr Hayden said.
"But we don't want to come and take your land....what we want to do is protect some of the oldest heritage in the world and we want your help to do that."
Some confusion continued to linger among some of the audience members at the Merredin meeting about the legislation, particularly what tiers various farming activities would fall under as well as 'like for like' activities.
Opening the meeting, Labor MP for the Agricultural Region Darren West said it would be "business as usual" for the State's farmers and that the new legislation would "actually make life easier" for them.
"I can tell you that most of what we do on farms comes under the 'like for like' provisions," Mr West told the audience.
"As a general rule, farmers work on top of the land...so as a farmer myself I don't have anything to fear from this Act and by the end of this meeting you'll realise you don't either.
"This isn't going to be delayed because we know that the department is ready to go and this is actually a better act than the last one.
"We've done the five years of work and it's time to get on with it."
However a petition by Liberal MP Neil Thomson calling for the roll out of the Act to be delayed had garnered more than 22,000 signatures at the time of writing and is due to be presented to parliament on Thursday.
