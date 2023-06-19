Farm Weekly

Plenty more culturally significant sites likely to be identified

By By Bree Swift
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 5:30pm
About 422 growers and community members turned out today at a community meeting in Merredin, the first this week in a series being held to further discuss the WA government's Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act reforms.
Over a period of just three weeks, a traditional owner of the eastern Wheatbelt region says he found more than 60 places of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage which weren't on the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) register.

