Carbon emissions from beef productions reduced, shows ABSF sustainability report

June 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Net carbon dioxide emissions from beef production is 64.1 per cent below the baseline 2005 level, while water used per kilogram of liveweight gain is down 18pc and forest on grazing land has increased by almost 780,000 hectares.

