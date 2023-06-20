Farm Weekly

CBH urges growers to use Paddock Planner to submit harvest estimates

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 21 2023 - 9:00am
As preparations ramp up for this season's upcoming harvest, CBH is offering personalised, one-on-one sessions to help growers submit their harvest estimates for 2023/24.

