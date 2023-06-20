As preparations ramp up for this season's upcoming harvest, CBH is offering personalised, one-on-one sessions to help growers submit their harvest estimates for 2023/24.
Chief operations officer Mick Daw said growers' estimates play an important part in harvest preparations and long-term network decisions, particularly following last year's record season.
"With potentially another above average harvest expected, plus carry over from the record 2022 season, it is absolutely vital that growers tell us what they have planted so we can plan accordingly and reduce pressure on the network where possible," Mr Daw said.
"Last year, actual grain deliveries at some sites were up to three times more than what had been submitted through estimates, resulting in storage shortfalls and impacting services to growers at those sites.
"Services will likely fill up fast again this season and if we know what varieties and where the grain is coming from, we will be able to plan for truck and train outloading during harvest where possible."
Farmers are encouraged to use Paddock Planner, a farm management tool which has been used by CBH for six years.
Mr Daw said Paddock Planner's harvest estimates data also helps to make decisions for the long term and help to track CBH's goal of exporting three million tonnes of grain, per month, by the year 2033.
Though still a few months away, CBH is incentivising farmers who use Paddock Planner to submit their estimates of hectares planted.
Farmers who use Paddock Planner before July 31 will go into the draw to win a $1000 accommodation voucher and a $500 donation to a charity of their choice.
Growers can book a 30-minute, one-on-one phone or Zoom call with the CBH Grower Service Centre by calling 1800 199 083.
