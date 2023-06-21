If you want to promote the use of Western Australian ingredients internationally, why not start by inspiring the chefs responsible for designing the menus in some of its key export markets?
That's the concept behind a new chef exchange program, forming part of this year's Plating Up WA: Singapore edition campaign.
As part of the chef exchange, 1-Arden Group's renowned executive chef Lamley Chua travelled from Singapore to Perth last week to meet with producers across WA across five days and experience some of the State's best produce.
Mr Chua has been using WA ingredients for many years at Singapore's popular Oumi and Kaarla establishments, with the latter known for its coastal Australian cuisine and rooftop garde - which also offers Australian botanical produce.
However, in what was his first trip to WA, Mr Chua took the opportunity to learn more about the local cuisine, suppliers and culture, as well as collaborate with Fraser's Restaurant executive chef Lucas Ferandes to deliver a Four Hands dinner for a small group, including WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, at the Kings Park restaurant.
Read also:
The chefs used premium WA ingredients, including Pardoo Waygu and Bravo apples (recognised as Soluna apples in the overseas market) to create a five course degustation for the guests.
Mr Chua said it was an honour to be chosen as Singapore's inaugural chef ambassador for the program that was helping foster culinary innovation.
Mr Fernandes will also visit Singapore from July 17- 21, where he will collaborate with Mr Chua on another Four Hands dinner to put the spotlight on some of WA's unique ingredients.
It is the second year of the Plating Up WA: Singapore edition, where selected restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore will serve specially created dishes and drinks using WA produce during the dining festival.
The program will run for four weeks from tomorrow.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development executive director Liam O'Connell said Singapore's patrons were being encouraged to attend the participating venues via social media, with the prize of a trip to WA also up for grabs for guests.
"In Singapore we are running an intensive media campaign, which includes a walkabout with media where we will head to some of the participating venues showcasing the Western Australian dishes and drinks using Western Australian produce," Mr O'Connell said.
Plating Up WA was launched by Buy West Eat Best in 2018 to support food service and WA produce during the slower winter trading period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.