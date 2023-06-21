Farm Weekly

Chef exchange plates up WA produce in Singapore

By Bree Swift
June 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Inaugural ambassadors of the Plating Up WA: Singapore edition Chef Exchange program Lucas Fernandes (left), Frasers Restaurant and Lamley Chua, 1-Arden Group, Singapore.
If you want to promote the use of Western Australian ingredients internationally, why not start by inspiring the chefs responsible for designing the menus in some of its key export markets?

