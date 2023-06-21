English economist John Maynard Keynes once reflected on an interview he conducted with Vladimir Lenin in 1919, in which Lenin said that the way to crush the bourgeoisie - the middle class - was to "grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation".
Well, middle Australia is feeling that crushing burden every day.
Australian families are feeling it in their mortgage interest rates, soaring further and faster in the past year than any time in living memory.
With yet another rate increase announced last week - this represents a well over $1000 per month spike on a $500,000 mortgage since Labor came to power a year ago.
Remember interest rates are only rising so far, so fast because of inflation.
Read also:
Australian families are feeling it in their electricity prices, regularly reaching new record highs and still climbing.
And they can feel that millstone grinding the family budget when they go to the grocery store.
The trolley has been getting more and more costly every month.
The inflation rates on food and general groceries have far exceeded the headline inflation rate.
And those prices have risen even faster in regional Australia.
While the general inflation rate is hovering at around 7 per cent, recent analysis shows food inflation is in reality running at a staggering 9.6pc.
This hurts every Australian family's budget.
Incredibly, Labor's recent budget did nothing to help those families throughout this nation struggling with these soaring costs.
In fact, a raft of ill-thought-out government policies is making the situation worse.
The increase in the heavy road user charge is an increase on the price of transporting goods.
It hits hardest in regional areas and will see truck drivers pay more for diesel at the pump.
In an industry which is already doing it tough, this increase can only make things worse.
The cost will be passed onto families throughout regional Australia through increased grocery prices at a time in which families are already struggling to make ends meet.
The Labor government has also increased tax on gas producers, the majority of which are in WA, to the tune of $2.4 billion.
As a result, the increased costs of extracting and refining natural gas will simply be transferred to consumers, ultimately making it more expensive for end users to operate their heaters or use the stove.
Future domestic gas supply will be reduced because heavy-handed Labor intervention is deterring new investment and supply.
We are witnessing a gas crisis in Australia's Eastern States because of Labor's policies.
Additionally, the cost of carbon abatement comes at a cost in the shopping trolley of Australian mums and dads.
The policy would see producers and manufacturers punished for operating as usual.
Producers have said that they have been 'instructed' by a large buyer to buy carbon credits if they can't make offsets in their businesses.
This approach will force up prices, and sadly, it is consumers who will bear the brunt at the checkout.
There are calls from the unions for unreasonable and frankly, dangerous wage demands.
Various unions have called for up to 20pc wage increase, an irrational increase that would flow through the whole economy, crippling small businesses and adding to inflationary pressure in the economy.
Wage demands not backed by productivity improvements only further worsening the cost-of-living crisis.
A wage-price spiral such as those experienced in the 1970 and 1980s is something to be avoided at all costs, yet government spending is up.
These unions don't have much presence in regional WA, but the flow-on affect of their demands upon inflation will.
After just a year in office, the Labor government has increased spending to $185 billion.
This is simple economics: when inflation is high, excess spending only adds fuel to the fire.
This leads to higher prices throughout the economy.
For regional families that are already struggling with brutal cost of living pressures, including the price of groceries and soaring electricity bills, the latest interest rate rise shows that Labor's second budget further added to inflationary pressures.
Inflation is a scourge that impacts the productive part of our economy the hardest.
It is the families and small businesses - particularly in the regions - struggling to make ends meet who are paying for Labor's inability (or lack of understanding) to tackle it.
The millstones of inflation and taxation are grinding down hard-working families every day - and Labor has done nothing substantive to alleviate the burden.
I wonder why?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.