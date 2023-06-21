Farm Weekly
Liberal Senator Slade Brockman says shoppers are feeling the pinch

By Slade Brockman, Liberal Senator for Wa
Updated June 21 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 7:00pm
While the general inflation rate is hovering at around 7 per cent, recent analysis shows food inflation is in reality running at a staggering 9.6pc, according to Slade Brockman.
English economist John Maynard Keynes once reflected on an interview he conducted with Vladimir Lenin in 1919, in which Lenin said that the way to crush the bourgeoisie - the middle class - was to "grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation".

