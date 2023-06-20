Farm Weekly
Aboriginal Cultural Heritage meeting draws big Merredin crowd

By Bree Swift
June 21 2023 - 8:00am
About 422 growers and community members turned out on Monday to a community meeting in Merredin to find out more about the WA governments Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act reforms.
Over just three weeks, a traditional owner of the eastern Wheatbelt region says he found more than 60 places of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage which weren't on the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) register.

