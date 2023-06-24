Evidence opposing the government's policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea is mounting daily, with public sentiment turning and the detrimental affects already taking effect.
The latest figures, presented in reports from multiple sources throughout the agricultural industry across Australia, all point to a devastating affect for the supply chain, for the future of the sheep flock in Western Australia and for the communities and businesses that rely on the trade for employment and population in WA's regional areas.
After experiencing the record harvest positivity at the beginning of the year, farmers' perceptions have been eroded, however there is still a concerted effort across the industry to fight.
The results of two separate surveys highlight the affect the proposed live sheep export ban is having on the State's growers - which was also acknowledged by the country's peak farm body.
The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) said while confidence edged higher nationally, WA bucked the trend recording a further dip into negative territory - as idenitified in the latest Rabobank data, released on June 13.
The same survey showed overall confidence in the sheep industry was down from last quarter and that there was an eight per cent jump in the number of producers nervous about government policies and intervention.
Data from Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) in the Sheep Producers Intentions Survey for May 2023, released the week prior, showed a 90 point drop in sentiment among WA sheep producers - making it the only State to have a negative outlook for the coming 12 months.
The report contained a brief overview from Rabobank and ANZ Agribusiness.
Rabobank said there were not many bright spots for the sheepmeat market with increased volumes, weaker producer demand, weaker consumer markets and increasing global competition all contributing factors.
ANZ said the continued pressure on mutton prices, with heavy supply through saleyards and processors, was resulting in lower prices.
"While most States remain positive, WA sentiment has plunged, down now to -48," the survey said.
"The live export decisions and upcoming weather and seasonal climate patterns are obvious influences on this more negative outlook for WA producers."
NFF president Fiona Simson said the results should be a wake-up call to the federal government and prompt a rethink of its activist-led live sheep export ban.
"Confidence among WA sheep producers is through the floor," Ms Simson said.
"It's no surprise given the cloud of uncertainty Canberra has blown their way.
"We're starting to see the real cost of this policy and it's still only early days.
"These aren't just numbers.
"They're real farming families, who don't know what their future holds.
"They can't plan or invest because they don't know if they'll have a market to sell to.
"This is the chaos that happens when you have animal rights extremists dictating the agenda in Canberra.
"The government needs to look closely at these numbers and decide whether it wants to listen to the evidence, or the activists."
Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer Bonnie Skinner said the sudden drop in sentiment in WA was cause for concern.
"Sheep producers need confidence that the government sets policy that is responsible and considered in order for producers to continue to invest their time and livelihoods into agriculture," Ms Skinner said.
"Producers are losing confidence that a commercial sheep industry will still exist should live sheep export by sea be phased out.
"Live export plays a vital role in underpinning competition that drives a viable and sustainable sheep industry."
In stark contrast to the government's claims that it has a mandate for its policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, the Australian public has demonstrated growing confidence in the livestock export industry and its animal welfare standards, according to new research into community sentiment based on surveys from 2019 to 2023 and conducted by CSIRO spin-off Voconiq.
The project involved surveys of more than 4000 Australians each and was matched to national Australian Bureau of Statistics population data for age, gender and education - akin to a whole-of-society inquiry.
Voconiq chief executive officer Kieren Moffat said the program represented the largest, most authoritative and comprehensive dataset on Australian attitudes toward the livestock export industry.
"We examine a broad set of components in the supply chain, from sourcing the animals, through the voyage overseas, to their treatment in destination markets," Dr Moffat said.
"The 2023 survey again shows the community strongly values the role of live exports in regional communities, its contribution to the Australian economy and the important market it provides for livestock farmers.
"There's recognition of the benefits of the industry to people overseas, for health and cultural reasons, the transfer of know-how and breeding stock to increase food security.
"Recognition of the industry's contribution to improved diet and nutrition, for instance, has increased substantially since 2019."
Animal welfare remains a key component of the conversation between the industry and the community.
"Australians remain concerned about animal welfare in the live export industry, but there has been a significant improvement in responses since 2019," Dr Moffat said.
"There's strong understanding that welfare is a complex issue and participants' views reflect growing awareness of the work of the industry to improve welfare outcomes and treatment in overseas destinations."
A series of questions was added in 2023 to explore any differences in sentiment toward the live sheep export industry specifically, compared to the industry overall.
"We asked the same questions both ways, in separate parts of the survey and there was no significant difference in the results," Dr Moffat said.
"For instance, when asked about costs versus benefits, 36pc of participants said benefits outweighed the costs in both instances and the costs and benefits were about equal for 37pc and 38pc of participants for sheep and the general industry, respectively."
The Voconiq project was funded by the research bodies for livestock exporters and producers, LiveCorp and Meat & Livestock Australia.
LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier said the work has proven invaluable over the years.
"The research doesn't just delve into what Australians think about live exports, but why they think that way," Mr Collier said.
"By knowing what components of the industry and its performance are driving trust and acceptance, we can respond - or make sure we're communicating how the industry has already responded.
"It's pleasing to see that our efforts since the first survey appear to be having an effect.
"However, we know more needs to be done and we will continue to work in areas of concern to the community."
Ms Simson also called on the government to consider data from Voconiq which showed a rise in community support for the live sheep trade.
"The Australian public understands the importance of this trade to the diet and nutrition of people in the Middle East and they don't want to see the trade shut down at any cost," Ms Simson said.
"The Government's argument that this trade has lost social licence isn't backed up by the evidence - just activist talking points."
In May, Mecardo commissioned its own report to provide fact-based evidence, figures and analysis of the live sheep trade and to counter misinformation.
The key findings from its report included:
Live export supports the local pricing structure for lambs and sheep in WA.
Analysis of the WA marketplace shows when live export carriers are actively buying, this short-term demand may have added about $5.50 per head to lamb prices in 2022.
The cost of transporting sheep west to east has risen 60pc since 2017, increasing the price penalty WA producers incur as a result of geographic isolation from the Eastern States markets.
Removing live export as a market channel may see producers changing their enterprise type, product focus or flock composition, leading to flow-on effects for dependent markets, such as wool and bull live export and/or supporting services, such as grain logistics and handling.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Region Manager - west Andrew Duperouzel said th Nutrien supported the live export trade.
"Nutrien Ag Solutions supports the live export industry and the role it plays in underpinning the Australian livestock market and supporting global food systems," Mr Duperouzel said.
"We are disappointed with the Federal Government's decision to ban live sheep exports - it's a bad decision for the livestock industry and it's a bad decision for farmers.
"This report by our data and insights team, Mecardo, reinforces that a ban will have real impacts for WA farmers.
"As one of the largest businesses in Australian agriculture, our mission is to support farmers to be more profitable, productive and sustainable.
"Producers in Australia are some of the most efficient, sustainable, safe and reliable in the world and anytime we shut off access for an Australian producer to markets that desire our production, where we're the natural supplier, that's just not in the best interests of agriculture globally - and certainly not in the best interests of the Australian producer."
