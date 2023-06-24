Farm Weekly
Live export sees farmer loss of confidence, says Rabobank

By Tamara Hooper
June 24 2023 - 10:00am
The research doesnt just delve into what Australians think about live exports, but why they think that way, said LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier.
Evidence opposing the government's policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea is mounting daily, with public sentiment turning and the detrimental affects already taking effect.

