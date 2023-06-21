The season has been transformed from one that was looking way too dry, to one where David McLagan was getting bogged trying to finish the last few paddocks of his seeding program.
The most recent rain saw Mr McLagan's Bindi Bindi farm receiving about 70 millimetres.
He "unofficially" finished seeding in the first week of June, but battled to plant the last 10 hectares - and only finished them last week.
"It's very unusual going from bone dry to getting bogged within three days, it was a rapid change," said Mr McLagan, who farms with his wife Jamille.
"It's hard to imagine the season turnaround, we had just about written off the season."
Mr McLagan said the rain came out of nowhere - as the radar was showing a 5-10mm prediction, which rapidly turned into 70mm.
The rain made Mr McLagan re-evaluate what to seed and he decided to plant a bit more wheat than they had originally planned - about an extra 500ha.
"It was a reasonably safe bet, but we were leaving out our weediest paddocks to try and get on top of the weeds and clean up some country ready for next year," he said.
His wheat program was still reduced by about 25 per cent this year.
"It was a reflection on how late in the season we were getting, and prices as well," Mr McLagan said.
"Fertiliser was still expensive and the outlook for the season was an average one - we would almost be looking at break-even.
"We moved cautiously and didn't want to take too much risk despite the rain."
Simplicity is key for Mr McLagan, who has managed to distil his farm down to the bare essentials.
This means growing only two varieties over his entire 4200ha cropping enterprise - Vixen wheat and Round-up Ready 44Y27 canola - and usually using just one form of fertiliser.
Mr McLagan decided to only grow two varieties when, year after year, the farm would see one wheat variety perform better than the other two the farm was also growing.
Instead, he chose to just grow Vixen, which seemed to be a solid performer each season.
"It was mostly from the aspect of saying that we would always end up in one variety performing exceptionally well and we would end up with two mediocre varieties that didn't really suit the season," Mr McLagan said.
Using the same variety can open the farm up to frost damage, but Mr McLagan delays sowing the paddocks that are frost prone so that he can use the same variety and reduce frost risk.
Using only two varieties also limited the potential for mistakes.
With the farm sometimes having to rely on seasonal workers, Mr McLagan believed reducing the amount of variables on the farm would reduce the room for mistakes.
"If you can explain to someone in five minutes what paddocks have what, it becomes very clear cut what's going on," he said.
"One of my advisers had a client who used to deal with five different types of fertiliser and everything was routinely getting mixed up with seasonal staff and some paddocks were sown with the wrong fertiliser.
"So, generally, anything that requires special application is done as a special individual task - keep it as simple as possible and reduce the potential for mistakes."
The farms employ two full-time workers, who come from a neighbouring family farm and are able to run most of the farm themselves if Mr McLagan needs to leave.
It was a tricky balance to ensure there were enough workers during the seasonally busy periods, but also skilled labour that made limited mistakes.
"Having enough seasonal staff was always an issue, where you got a mixed bag of backpackers," Mr McLagan said.
"Some guys mitigate the risk by just getting one or two extra guys and if they don't turn out to be very useful, they just get demoted to simpler jobs.
"It becomes so hard trying to get good seasonal staff every year that the risk runs higher and higher.
"So, now we have two full time guys, and it's very easy to manage."
While it probably costs more to have two full-time workers, Mr McLagan said it paid off as he had far less stress and damage to machinery.
A couple of years ago, a backpacker on their third day of work at Mr McLagan's farm, crashed a harvester straight into a tree.
"You think three days and it's cost us $50,000 or something," he said.
"You compare that damage to what you would pay seasonal staff and what you'd save - it became a very clear cut decision for us just to go full time staff and keep it simple."
The decision to run only two crops was mostly made from the "income aspect" and instead of relying on lupins or legumes for nitrogen, he would buy in all of his nitrogen.
However, he said the past few years had definitely put pressure on that system, given the large increase in nitrogen prices.
"I noticed a lot of the neighbours have reverted back to a lot more legumes to try and cover that cost," Mr McLagan said.
"In our situation, we built up a fairly high reserve of nitrogen in the soil and accumulated cheaper Flexi-N before the price shot up.
"So, we just mined the system - right down to nothing."
This year, with urea and Flexi-N a bit cheaper, Mr McLagan is putting on a bit more nitrogen than usual to replace what he "mined out" of the system.
If prices had not dropped, he probably might have considered growing some legumes to replace nitrogen in the soil.
The farm had a lot of rocks and alkaline soil, which wasn't suited well for legumes and made it difficult at harvest time.
"They usually don't grow more than an inch high, with two or three seeds in the pod, so they are just un-harvestable," he said.
He had experimented with field peas, but said the difficult harvesting conditions meant that every harvest would finish in January.
Instead, he opted to buy in nitrogen every year.
Mr McLagan had experienced issues with weeds on some paddocks, which he said was remnant from more than a decade ago.
Some of the land, prior to the McLagans purchasing it, was lease land and had become quite weedy.
He was slowly getting on top of it and was looking forward to when the entire farm had a low weed burden so he had more options during dry years and for early seeding.
The break had been a bit lighter than usual, but Mr McLagan had experienced seasons where he had received a light break and still had an average to above-average season.
"I would say about a 30pc chance of that happening, but we just don't know, it's all an educated guess," he said.
The season was beginning to look very similar to 2009, when Mr McLagan had a wet beginning that tapered off to an average season.
He said he would try to not get "too carried away" with the season - if grain prices went up he would consider applying extra fertiliser, otherwise he would try to cut back.
"My best guess would say grain prices are probably heading lower by the end of the year, but in saying that - weird things happen," Mr McLagan said.
"A lot of stuff doesn't make sense sometimes."
Mr McLagan was constantly watching the markets and made on-farm decisions based on how the global grains economy was fairing.
"If the droughts in the Northern Hemisphere go horribly, horribly bad, prices could definitely strengthen by the end of the year," he said.
"If we hit a big recession, I think traders' appetite may reduce for grain contracts.
"If that happens, we will see the price go down."
He uses MarketAg as his grain marketer and also used ConsultAg as his on-farm consultant.
Mr McLagan has two farm advisers - Kim Povey, Market Ag, and Chris Wilkins, Synergy, which he said were crucial to ensuring his farm achieved maximum profits.
"I've been going into (Kim Povey's) office since I was about 10-years-old, with my dad," he said.
"I've always figured if he (my farm adviser) said it's a bad idea, then it's a really bad idea."
Mr Povey steered him away from purchasing some nearby land that was bad sandplain, for which he was thankful.
As Twitter and online information became more accessible, and it became easier to 'see over the fence', many people did away with the farm adviser.
"Especially now with social media - Twitter's a great platform to sort of expose yourself to what other farmers are doing," he said.
"A lot of people did away with the farm adviser as soon as there was more common knowledge and newsletters and Twitter, where there was an open forum to ask questions, and people would give you an answer straightaway."
However, Mr McLagan said he still found value in having an adviser, which helped him with incremental changes to the farm - whether that be fertiliser rates or seeding rates.
While some people said paying $100 for a text message was too much for advice, Mr McLagan liked the privacy of it and believed $100 was a small price to pay for a $1 million decision.
Mr McLagan, who is a fourth generation farmer, returned to the family farm in 2002.
His farm has slowly been expanding and Mr McLagan had his eye on more farmland if the opportunity arises.
It was a challenge to find more land, but also in a way that was financially viable.
He said the price of land was generally quite high, but he still believed that it was in an acceptable range.
Mr McLagan was very thankful for his local Rabobank branch, which he said had set him up extremely well after the global financial crisis.
He said farming for him was, at the end of the day, a money-making business and he was willing to make decisions to pivot to chase where the money was.
While he was currently a cropping business, and had been since 1993, he said he wasn't against turning back to sheep if the industry was to pick up.
When he was younger, Mr McLagan did some work experience on a station out of Kalgoorlie and he said he enjoyed the work.
"I'm one of the few people who does crop and doesn't mind doing sheepwork," Mr McLagan said.
"It's certainly never been pressured one way or the other, I just follow where the money goes."
Mr McLagan said he believed farming continued to be a safe investment from a financial perspective, as people will continue to need to eat.
But his concerns rested more on government intervention in the industry.
The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 continues to weigh heavy on farmers' minds and Mr McLagan was no exception to this.
He said he was worried that the act seemed to be such an open-ended law and he wasn't sure "where it was going to fall".
"I have neighbours here and friends, both from Zimbabwe and South Africa," Mr McLagan said.
"They said land grabs didn't start off as land grabs, they started off by trying to be more inclusive and respectful to the history and heritage of the countries there.
"And it slowly progressed into something worse - so we don't know how far the Labor government could go with this."
The major problem with the act, for Mr McLagan, was the lack of consultation with farmers and he said it was important they weren't left in the dark on laws that could impact them.
He said it appeared the Labor government was just "ticking boxes" and not seeing how farmers actually felt about the issue.
"I feel like we're paying for the sins of the mining industry," Mr McLagan said.
"I think most farmers are respectful of Aboriginal culture and heritage already and most farmers even without the paperwork or legislation would respect those historical sites.
"As farmers, we're all left in the dark and that's the concerning part for me."
Mr McLagan believed if new laws went beyond what was practical, and the government intervened too much in the industry, it would reduce the potential for agriculture to do well.
The most enjoyable aspect of farming for Mr McLagan was improving the land for future generations.
"My dad was adamant about doing the same thing," Mr McLagan said.
"He did a very good job of cleaning up the farm and setting it up - both from a physical standpoint of clearing problem trees and removing a lot of rocks, and also from a financial perspective."
Mr McLagan said his parents had worked very hard to set the farm up for him and he was looking forward to doing the same for his children.
He was hoping his five-year-old daughter Amiya might take over the farm - though she showed no signs of being interested yet - instead she says she wants to be a doctor.
He also loved the farming community, who always were looking out for each other, especially when there was a fire.
Mr McLagan has had a few close calls from header fires and Western Power poles, but his neighbours were always there to help him out when he needed it.
"We're fortunate to be part of a good community that looks out for each other," he said.
