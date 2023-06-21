Farm Weekly

Boggy conditions for Bindi Bindi farmer David McLagan

By Jasmine Peart
June 22 2023 - 8:00am
It's hard to imagine the season turnaround, we had just about written off the season, David McLagan said.
The season has been transformed from one that was looking way too dry, to one where David McLagan was getting bogged trying to finish the last few paddocks of his seeding program.

