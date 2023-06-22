Sporadic showers spell start to 2023 grain production season

South West and South East Coastal towns, such as Walpole (71.8 millimetres) and Cowaramup (62.7mm) received the highest rainfalls last week, recording between 25-100mm.
While the season did break late, many towns in the grainbelt have managed to pick up rainfall totals in line with their June averages.
Merredin, despite recording less than 1mm of rain last week, has this month received more rain than its usual June average.
Cunderdin has also exceeded its June average, recording 65.5mm - almost double the average of 36.8mm.
For those in Albany, it must feel like the town has constantly been in the path of showers and storms and another wet week has contributed to an exceptionally high June-to-date rainfall total of 158.2mm, which exceeded the June average by 50mm.
In June last year, Albany had recorded 76mm of rain and, in comparison, Geraldton had recorded 85.5mm during the same period.
Katanning, Ravensthorpe and Esperance have all exceeded their average June rainfall totals.
Ravensthorpe has seen a particularly good recovery, after only recording 20.7mm in June last year, on an average of 43.2mm.
Walebing, near Moora, has recorded more rainfall than June last year, though it is sitting at 53.2mm and is still a fair way off meeting the June average of 87.2mm.
The second week of June continued to bring more rain for the South West Land Division.
Towns in the South West and south east coastal regions received the most amount of rain in WA between June 12-18, recording 25-100mm.
Areas in the Wheatbelt and Mid West mostly saw a sprinkle of rain over the past week, with light showers bringing low weekly rainfall totals.
Although, some towns in these regions recorded up to 10mm for this period - including 10mm in Williams and 9mm in Beverley.
This rain was welcomed by farmers after the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast data continued to predict drier and warmer than average months from July to September for the State.
"Many sites have had a fantastic start to the winter months, but others still remain below average and the outlook is still for below average conditions for winter," a bureau spokesperson said.
"For the most part, most towns listed are faring better than for the time period last year."
For the weekend, no heavy rainfall is expected for the graingrowing regions.
Light showers of less than 5mm may occur, keeping soil surfaces moist between Northam and Katanning.
The frosty mornings felt earlier in the week are not expected to return, with cloud cover brought in by several cold fronts keeping overnight temperatures moderate.
