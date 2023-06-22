Farm Weekly

Rain slows in grain regions

By Perri Polson
June 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sporadic showers spell start to 2023 grain production season
Sporadic showers spell start to 2023 grain production season

South West and South East Coastal towns, such as Walpole (71.8 millimetres) and Cowaramup (62.7mm) received the highest rainfalls last week, recording between 25-100mm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.