Pests are making their way around the State, with reports of green peach aphids (GPA), red legged earth mites (RLEM) and clover mites spotted on Western Australian farms.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) staff are conducting ongoing aphid trapping, crop surveillance and virus testing at sites in the Kwinana West, Albany and Esperance regions.
Winged green peach aphids have been detected in Northam, and are also infesting crops at various trapping sites in the Albany port zone, according to DPIRD.
Read also:
Growers and advisers in the Kwinana West and Albany port zones are advised to monitor young crops during the next couple of weeks, as oat aphids have also been found infesting grass weeds around Takalarup.
Winged GPA transmit turnip yellows virus which, according to DPIRD, can cause up to 50 per cent yield losses when the crop becomes infected during the vegetative growth stages.
In the past three weeks, a range of pests have been reported across the State.
In the Kwinana zone, clover mite has been reported above damage threshold level in canola near the Northam area.
There have also been reports of RLEM, cabbage white butterfly, slugs and unknown aphids on canola in the area.
In the Albany zone, oat aphids have been reported on weeds, while GPA have been reported on canola.
RLEM have been highly reported in the Esperance region, with more than nine reports on canola in the past three weeks.
White Italian snails have been reported close to damage threshold level on farmland near Dalyup, while other unknown weevils have been reported across the region.
The recent cold weather conditions have been a blessing for those experiencing aphid populations, as when temperatures drop below 16 degrees, aphids are unlikely to fly.
"This decrease in activity makes it less likely for them to cause widespread virus infections," said DPIRD research scientist Benjamin Congdon.
"Additionally, heavy rain can cause aphid mortality as it dislodges aphids from plants."
However, if daytime temperatures warm up in the coming weeks, there is a risk that aphid populations in the area may continue to grow.
This may pose a risk to crops that are still in their vulnerable growth phase and farmers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their crops.
Mice continue to pose a problem, especially with a large amount of stubble left on-paddock.
The Grains Industry Association of WA reported that some country has needed to double bait for mice in the Esperance zone, mainly where there has been delayed harvest from moisture or hail damage.
DPIRD has released its 2023 winter spring insecticide spray guide, which they encourage growers to read.
This spray guide is updated every year to include chemicals and rates registered by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinarian Medicines Authority that can be applied to cereal, lupin, canola and field pea crops and pastures for controlling common crop pests in WA.
"A notable change in this spray guide includes the addition of cyantraniliprole, recently registered for use on native budworm and diamondback moth on canola," said DPIRD Northam research scientist Rebecca Severtson.
"Additional alpha-cypermethrin active ingredient concentrations are listed along with minor changes to dose rates of deltamethrin for native budworm on lupins, methomyl for native budworm and diamondback moth on canola and sulfoxaflor for aphids on canola."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.