Farm Weekly

Keep watch as pests spread across the regions

By Jasmine Peart
June 22 2023 - 1:00pm
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development staff are conducting ongoing aphid trapping, crop surveillance and virus testing at sites in the Kwinana West, Albany and Esperance regions for pests such as Green Peach Aphids.
Pests are making their way around the State, with reports of green peach aphids (GPA), red legged earth mites (RLEM) and clover mites spotted on Western Australian farms.

