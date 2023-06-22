Farm Weekly
Strike starts farm rezoning

By Mal Gill
June 23 2023 - 8:00am
The gas plant and the urea fertiliser plant, coupled with wind and solar power generation currently being investigated, will form the basis of a Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct with a proposed 478ha footprint on the northern part of a former farm with access to Tomkins Road.
APPROVALS processes have started to rezone part of a former Arrowsmith East cropping and sheep property so it can be redeveloped as a location for natural gas and urea fertiliser production plants.

