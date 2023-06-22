APPROVALS processes have started to rezone part of a former Arrowsmith East cropping and sheep property so it can be redeveloped as a location for natural gas and urea fertiliser production plants.
In an update to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on its South Erregulla (SE) gas project last week, Strike Energy confirmed it "is in the process of having the land re-zoned for industrial uses" by the Shire of Three Springs council and the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.
Strike and its subsidiary company Project Haber Pty Ltd - Project Haber is the name Strike gave to its granulated urea fertiliser project - have to change the land use zoning from rural to industrial over part of the now vacant 3500-hectare farm bought last year, which sits above the SE gas field, before a $90 million modular gas processing plant, the urea plant and other development that may come later can be built.
As previously reported in Farm Weekly, some of the gas from the processing plant - proposed to be built as four modules manufactured in Canada by contractor Enerflex and capable of each producing 40 terajoules (TJ) of gas a day - will be used as feedstock to produce 1.4 million tonnes of urea fertiliser a year.
The remainder of the gas will be sold and piped about 12 kilometres to the west to the Dampier-Bunbury natural gas pipeline, with Strike confirming it has signed a 20TJ/d, five-year binding gas supply agreement with "a major WA industrial gas user".
Together, the gas plant and the urea fertiliser plant, coupled with wind and solar power generation currently being investigated, will form the basis of a Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct with a proposed 478ha footprint on the northern part of the former farm with access to Tomkins Road.
In March, the Three Springs council granted formal approval (with conditions) for Project Haber Pty Ltd to redevelop 337ha of mostly cleared farmland to a "tree farm" to combine with some native vegetation areas on the rural-zoned southern half of the former farm.
According to documents submitted by Project Haber, the proposal is to plant salt-tolerant eucalypt, casuarina and melaleuca species this year at "600 stems per hectare density" and to infill replant next year to ensure a survival rate of 80 per cent.
The trees would be in place for "a minimum of 25 years to generate Australian carbon credits", Project Haber told the council.
Some of next year's plantings could also be mallee eucalypt species suited to repeated harvesting as feedstock for possible renewable biofuel production, it said.
The tree farm approval is an important step because Strike and Project Haber are expecting it to act as a carbon sink to counter some of the proposed greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to 761,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, from the gas processing and urea fertiliser plants.
But the rezoning decisions and other necessary approvals will have to wait until the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) decides if the urea fertiliser production proposal can go ahead.
In February, based on documents submitted by Project Haber, the EPA determined detailed assessment of the project was warranted.
It said Project Haber had provided sufficient information for it to "undertake the assessment on referral information", but it required additional information in relation to flora and fauna surveys, "further clarification" on gas supply and water sources and "an updated greenhouse gas management plan" to be provided.
The EPA documents said the urea plant will consist of "an air separation unit producing nitrogen, oxygen and hydrogen for various processes, an ammonia synthesis unit and a granulation and urea production unit".
It said "supporting infrastructure" will include the gas processing modules, gas-fired power and steam generation, heat recovery steam generation, an emergency diesel generator, urea storage and loading facilities and utilities, including potable water storage and treatment, wastewater treatment, cooling water systems, a 10 megaWatt electrolyser to produce "green hydrogen" and an accommodation camp.
Strike last week told the ASX once part of the former farm is rezoned it will provide "the opportunity to offer the (Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing) precinct as a location for third-party industrial developments, which in turn may create localised energy demand opportunities over time".
Strike is planning to drill three more exploratory wells near the SE 1 well starting next month and to have the gas plant installed and the SE field producing by the end of next year.
