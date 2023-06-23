Farm Weekly

Buyers are active in trying to secure Australian grain

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
June 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBoT wheat bounces higher
CBoT wheat bounces higher

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures had a strong finish to last week with the December, 2023, contract posting gains of US 29 cents a bushel and US 27c/bu on Thursday and Friday nights respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.