CBoT wheat bounces higher

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures had a strong finish to last week with the December, 2023, contract posting gains of US 29 cents a bushel and US 27c/bu on Thursday and Friday nights respectively.
The contract ended the week US 107c/bu above the recent low set on May 31.
In Australian dollar terms, this equates to a lift of $57 a tonne at current exchange rates.
Not a bad effort, particularly when the Australian dollar hasn't done us any favours rising by US4c over the same period to US69c.
The lift in the Australian dollar has wiped $3.50/t off the gain in CBoT wheat, or more significantly, $23/t off the implied Australian dollar value of December CBoT wheat.
The Australian currency has appreciated as the economy looks a pretty good place to hold money.
Australian interest rates have risen and may rise further compared to other countries, and the economy is underpinned by commodities which may be resilient in a global inflationary environment.
In terms of CBoT wheat, the start of last week saw the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) release its July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
The report increased expected ending global stocks-to-use for the 2023 season.
That would seem bearish except the market had expected it and factored this into prices, hence the recent lows reached at the end of May.
If we take China out of the global stock-to-use equation, the USDA is still expecting the world to have the tightest stocks-to-use ratio (aside from last year) since 2007/08 at 20.4 per cent.
The world keeps consuming more wheat at a projected record of 793 million tonnes for the season, however the world is also expected to produce a new record of 800mt.
That would be a very good effort by the world's farmers given an ongoing war in Ukraine, poor US winter crop conditions and some way to go before the rest of the world harvests their crops.
CBoT wheat, the historical benchmark for world prices, is reacting to daily weather forecasts and when they turn drier prices can improve, as we saw at the end of last week.
In Australia, grain continues to trade in relatively large volumes on Clear Grain Exchange.
Thirty-six buyer businesses purchased 35 grades of wheat, barley, canola, oats, lupins and faba beans across 13 port zones in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
Whatever the drivers, buyers are active in trying to secure Australian grain.
They're searching, bidding and often paying what growers want for their grain.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or email support@cgx.com.au
