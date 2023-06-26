It was a big week for the Shorthorn breed last week at Dubbo, New South Wales, with prices hitting a national record high of $106,000 for a bull at the the 64th National Shorthorn Show & Sale - and the Liberty stud, Toodyay, was there and part of the action.
The record-breaking price was set by the 850-kilogram, Ronelle Park Slurpie S29, which was offered by the Ronelle Park stud, Lyndhurst, NSW.
Slurpie S29, which was sashed the reserve grand champion bull and junior champion bull in the show, was purchased by Falls family, Malton Shorthorns, Finley, NSW.
Buyer Peter Falls said the bull was a complete package, which was indicated in the price.
"The breed needs to move forward with marbling and strength and volume and he's got all those features," Mr Falls said.
"We bought a bull last year from Ronelle Park which was the top-priced bull and he's done a tremendous job."
Mr Falls said the record price was unexpected but the bull would be an asset to his program.
"We've got confidence, we've got to spread it over our program," he said.
"If we use this bull for five years, he's virtually cost us nothing."
Mr Falls said after the sale he sold semen rights to New Zealand producer Hamish Brown, who had worked closely with the family over the years.
The Falls have property at Finley and Hay, NSW, and all the steers they breed go into the JBS Thousand Guineas program.
Mr Falls said people were beginning to appreciate the qualities the Shorthorn breed could bring.
"People are starting to see the Shorthorn add weight, they're also starting to see cattle with great temperaments that perform every year," he said.
The late August 2021-drop Slurpie S29 was sired by Ronelle Park Quantum Q73 out of Ronelle Park Wisteria N30, a descendent of Spry's Global Demand G001.
Slurpie S29 had fat scans of 18 and 10 millimetres on the rump and rib and a 130cm2 eye muscle area.
Its EPDs ranks in the top four per cent of the breed for rib eye area (REA), top 10pc for yield grade, top 15pc for marbling and top 25pc for carcase weight and docility.
In the show ring, judge Lincoln Job, Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald, Queensland, said Slurpie S29 was a complete bull with a good set of raw data.
"He is a very easy-doing bull with good carcase quality," Mr Job said.
Vendor Trent Johnstone, Ronelle Park Shorthorns, said the stud always believed the bull was a very good type.
"We're very pleased with him and very pleased with how his mother's breeding for us too," Mr Jonstone said.
"To be perfectly honest, I knew we had a fair bit of interest in him and I thought he'd probably be around that $50,000-$60,000, just with the current climate.
"But once it got to $70,000 I was thinking, 'let's go for the record now, it's nearly there'."
Mr Johnstone, who is also president of the National Shorthorn show and sale committee, said overall it was a solid enough sale given the market.
The grand champion bull, Southern Cross Smokin Joe S208, offered by Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, NSW, sold for the $28,000 second top price to Cantaur Park, Clermont, Queensland.
Mr Job said Southern Cross Smokin Joe was a magnificent doing bull that "looks like a prop and walks like a winger".
"That's quite a hard combination to get together, such magnificent structural correctness but with a lot of power," Mr Job said.
"He is not the biggest bull in the world but just right, and his progeny will fit so many different markets.
"That rumen capacity - his progeny looks like it will thrive in hard seasons and that's something that is pretty close to me in my breeding."
The roan, April 2021-drop Smokin Joe S208 is a son of Trojon Southern Cross Nic N39 and Southern Cross Viola Q205.
It ranks in the top 10pc of the breed for docility and top 15pc for REA and fat.
All up, 90 bulls sold from 115 bulls offered at an average of $10,744, while 14 from 19 females sold to a top of $18,000 twice and an average of $8250.
It was the Yost family's, Liberty stud, first trip across the Nullarbor to the National Show & Sale and it was certainly well worth the effort and expense.
Stud co-principal Kevin Yost said it was the first time the stud had attended the national Shorthorn show, although they had taken Charolais to Dubbo in the late 1990s for the national sale.
"We invested fairly heavily in the Shorthorn genetics so we thought, let's take what we thought was our top two bulls and our heifer," Mr Yost said.
"It's an expensive way to advertise, to get our name out there and let guys know what we're breeding here in WA."
Two junior bulls and a heifer from the stud made the trip across to Dubbo.
One of the stud's bulls, Liberty Thunder Bolt T12, stood out in the show and was sashed the reserve junior champion bull.
In the sale, Mr Job further showed his like for the bull when he purchased it at $18,000.
Mr Job said Thunder Bolt T12 was a good, long-bodied bull with a lot of meat quality and performance which would suit his stud.
"For where we are based in central Queensland, I was looking for a clean coated bull, which had a combination of a high IMF firstly followed by a good EMA and weight for age and this bull ticked those boxes," Mr Job said.
"For me, this bull was the best bull in terms of IMF at the show.
"He also had a good skin and good hooded eyes which is important to us as most of the bulls we breed go over Bos Indicus breeders."
The February 2022-drop Thunder Bolt T12 is by Bayview Archer M15 and out of Liberty Paperdoll, which is a daughter of The Grove Gigabytes J0837 and Sprys Tide Rips Frances H179.
Thunder Bolt T12 ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for REA, top 3pc for yield grade and maternal weaning weight as well as top 4pc for weaning weight and 10pc for carcase weight and marbling.
The stud's second bull, Liberty Titan T15, which was also a February 2022 drop calf, placed fourth in its junior bull class before selling to Leeds Shorthorn, Jerilderie, NSW, for $12,000.
Titan T15, which is by Crathes Lombard L34 and out of Crathes Enia M9, ranks in the top 2pc for marbling and top 10pc for fat and the All Purpose Index.
The stud's heifer, Liberty Topaz T10, sold to HRJ Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, for $6500.
The February 2022-drop, Topaz T10, was sired by Bayview Archer M15 and out of Liberty Quartz, which is a daughter of Crooked Post Stockman 4Z.
The two bulls and heifer left WA about two weeks before the event and stayed at Trojan Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, to settle in before going to Dubbo.
Mr Yost said they required a complete diet overhaul as feed from WA could not be brought across, however they all travelled well.
"They settled in well, I think young animals settle more so than older ones," Mr Yost said.
"Based on the weights, when we weighed the other day, our reserve junior bull had only lost 20 kilograms from home.
"We were very happy with how they stood up in the show ring and sold in the sale."
The Yosts founded their Shorthorn stud about eight years ago and run it alongside their Charolais stud, which they have been running for 30 years.
Mr Yost said they always said if they were going to go into another registered breed, they would go into Shorthorns.
"The Charolais and the Shorthorns really complement each other in our program," Mr Yost said.
"We are running about 65 registered Shorthorn cows and we've invested fairly heavily in AI and bought embyros through four different studs on the east coast."
