Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WA bulls do well

By Rebecca Nadge & Jodie Rintoul
June 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberty Shorthorn's Morgan Yost, Toodyay, with Liberty Thunder Bolt T12, which was sashed the reserve junior champion bull and sold for $18,000 at last week's National Shorthorn Show & Sale at Dubbo, New South Wales.
Liberty Shorthorn's Morgan Yost, Toodyay, with Liberty Thunder Bolt T12, which was sashed the reserve junior champion bull and sold for $18,000 at last week's National Shorthorn Show & Sale at Dubbo, New South Wales.

It was a big week for the Shorthorn breed last week at Dubbo, New South Wales, with prices hitting a national record high of $106,000 for a bull at the the 64th National Shorthorn Show & Sale - and the Liberty stud, Toodyay, was there and part of the action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.