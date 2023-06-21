Farm Weekly
A petition calling on the government to delay the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act has drawn a record number of signatures in a period of less than two weeks.

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:36pm
The Nationals WA leader Shane Love (left), Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook (front), Liberal Party of WA MP Neil Thomson and Liberal Party of WA leader Libby Mettam outside parliament this morning.
The Nationals WA leader Shane Love (left), Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook (front), Liberal Party of WA MP Neil Thomson and Liberal Party of WA leader Libby Mettam outside parliament this morning.

A petition that has garnered almost 30,000 signatures in less than two weeks calling for the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act to be delayed by six months will be presented to the Parliament today.

