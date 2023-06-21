A petition that has garnered almost 30,000 signatures in less than two weeks calling for the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act to be delayed by six months will be presented to the Parliament today.
Speaking outside parliament this morning, Liberal MP Neil Thomson, who is responsible for creating the e-petition, said the fact no advertising had been used to garner the 29,716 signatures demonstrated the level of concern in Western Australia's "grassroots" community.
Flanked by The Nationals WA leader Shane Love, Liberal Party of WA leader Libby Mettam and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, who all support the petition, Mr Thomson said there was a lack of preparedness by the State government and in the community for the legislation due to take effect on July 1, with its approval systems not yet up and running.
Mr Seabrook said while the PGA supported a six-month delay of the legislation, their members felt the best thing would be to "scrap the whole damn thing and start again".
"It is the most inappropriate piece of legislation," Mr Seabrook said.
"It over-reaches and comes at enormous expense to people like myself, as a landowner, having to engage with the LACHS (Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services) and of gravest concern is all the ambiguity of the regulations as proposed and the fact that it can be a landscape - it can be anything.
"All the costs will be born by landowners such as myself and the people I represent.
"So we have called on the government to hold off, give us time, but most of all let's sit down and sort it out and get it into a form where we can interface with it, because at the moment it is a bureaucratic mess."
READ MORE:
With Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti admitting that the LACHS to be responsible for consulting with landowners weren't yet up and running, Mr Seabrook said the Minister's solution to consult with the department in the interim was not feasible.
"There are 450 pastoral operators, 5500 farmers and 60,000 small land owners," Mr Seabrook.
"Even if one tenth of that number of people had an issue with what's coming forward and needed to consult, there is no capacity there whatsoever.
"This has the potential to grind to a halt all of the activities that may be regarded as either Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3."
Mr Seabrook said various aspects and lines within the new Act demonstrated the process of finding Aboriginal cultural heritage on properties over 1100 square metres could be "unending".
"One of the lines of greatest risk to us is just because there has been a determination indicating there is no ACH on a piece of land, it does not mean that at some point in the future it cannot be found," Mr Seabrook said.
"That is so loose and so dangerous."
Despite The Nationals WA and Liberal Party of WA voting in favour of the ACH legislative reforms, Mr Love said there was no need for the implementation of the Act to be rushed.
"We are asking for a pull back on the timing and to make more of an attempt to negotiate outcomes with the community in terms of putting in place the information systems, putting in place the approval systems that they really need to turn to in the next period of time," Mr Love said.
While Mr Love said the State Opposition didn't have any ability to see changes to the act, he said the "information flow" occurring with various stakeholders across the State could lead to better regulations.
"The government hasn't really done the job that it says it's done in co-designing the regulations," Mr Love said.
"They've undertaken to do a review of the regulations... they probably need to be reviewing now as they're learning more about some of the issues that we know the education sessions are highlighting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.