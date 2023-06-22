Farm Weekly

Drainage showing doubled yields

By Jasmine Peart
June 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Several growers in the Dalyup region attended a subsurface drainage demonstration day in March to explore the process for laying paddock drainage. Photo: GRDC
Recent studies are making the case for subsurface drainage, with findings that there has been an almost two-fold increase in yields compared to an undrained waterlogged site.

