Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

ACH Act implementation "not a day too soon": Roger Cook

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Like-for-like' activities, defined as any activity that is to the same extent, height and depth as occurred previously on a property over 1100 square metres, will be exempt under the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act. The new laws are due to come into effect on July 1.
'Like-for-like' activities, defined as any activity that is to the same extent, height and depth as occurred previously on a property over 1100 square metres, will be exempt under the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act. The new laws are due to come into effect on July 1.

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN Premier Roger Cook says "the time is now" for the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.