Questions came thick and fast at Merredin

By Bree Swift
June 23 2023 - 9:00am
More than 420 people gathered in Merredin's Cummins Theatre on Monday to discuss the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. Participants had many questions about their obligations under the new Act, which is due to come into effect on July 1.
Across just three weeks, a traditional owner of the eastern Wheatbelt region says he found more than 60 places of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage which weren't on the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) register.

