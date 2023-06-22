VOLUNTEER firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep the community safe deserve the same protections as the State's career firefighters.
With the debate on the Workers Compensation and Injury Management (WCIM) Act commencing in State Parliament this week, the State Opposition Alliance have called on their fellow MPs to support amendments to the bill to enhance protections for both career and volunteer firefighters affected by cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
An amendment to include eight additional cancers within the presumptive cancer schedule for firefighters will bring the State's laws in line with the Commonwealth government, which made the changes to its presumptive legislation schedule in December last year.
The second amendment will extend PTSD protections, recently introduced for the State's ambulance, paramedics and career firefighters, to also include WA's volunteer firefighters.
The Nationals WA MP and Emergency Services spokesman Martin Aldridge said volunteer firefighters, who outnumbered the State's career firefighters by about 20:1, faced the same exposure to cancer and mental injury through their service.
"This critical change would eliminate the burdensome and costly processes firefighters currently face in proving their cancer or PTSD diagnosis was work-related when making compensation claims," Mr Aldridge said.
While the government announced it was extending PTSD protections to St John Ambulance paramedics in December 2021 and the State's career firefighters in May this year, WA's volunteer firefighters were not included in the regulatory changes.
"There have been various explanations given by the government - one was that they were waiting for the passage of this workers compensation bill to actually provide for new regulations," Mr Aldridge said.
"Others include that volunteers aren't strictly covered by the Workers Compensation Act and they are provided for by similar workers compensation, like insurance policy under the Fire and Emergency and Services Act.
"The bill before parliament would amend both Acts."
United Professional Firefighters Union of WA president Clem Chan said the legislative amendments would help relieve firefighter employees and volunteers from the current challenges they face when trying to expedite worker compensation claims.
"They would be able to access services, support and care a lot quicker to recover and hopefully continue with their service to the community," Mr Clem said.
"Firefighters, career or volunteer, have a tough, dangerous job, where there is an unavoidable exposure to a lot of critical incidents, that then traumatic stress can be derived from.
"Career and volunteer firefighters work very closely together at incidents of this nature and it's very important that they receive these protections.
"From the union's perspective anybody who slips through the cracks (of the current system), whether it's one, two, a dozen or a hundred is unacceptable."
