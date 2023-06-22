Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

WA premier Roger Cook said he supports the live sheep export industry but failed to support a motion to lobby federal counterparts

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:30pm, first published June 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The group of farmers, politicians, peak body members, industry stakeholders and community members attended WA state parliament to represent the entire live sheep export supply chain
The group of farmers, politicians, peak body members, industry stakeholders and community members attended WA state parliament to represent the entire live sheep export supply chain

A group of live sheep export industry stakeholders were invited to parliament on June 21 to convey to newly appointed Western Australian premier Roger Cook they are a small representation of the thousands of families and communities that will be detrimentally affected by the Federal Government's policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.