Live export leaders have issued in no uncertain terms the threat of class action and challenges through the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if the Albanese government pushes ahead with its controversial plan to ban the sheep trade.
The Australian Livestock Exporters Council's (ALEC) submission to the government's live sheep phase-out panel lists pages of evidence-based reasons why the industry should not be shut down.
But its comments on the international trade ramifications and the fundamental inability to compensate, would no doubt be sounding big alarm bells in the Commonwealth's legal circles.
Those legal people are negotiating what will likely be a massive compensation bill the taxpayer will have to pay following successful Federal Court legal action against the Gillard government's six-week ban of the live cattle trade to Indonesia in 2011.
Far from 'coming to the party' on what the phase-out panel has set out to do, the ALEC position, along with the rest of Australia's agriculture bodies, remains strongly opposed to the policy.
ALEC said the industry supported more than 3000 Western Australian families and could not be simply phased-out.
David Galvin said governments needed to be able to demonstrate there was no alternative to a ban, otherwise any such policy was open to challenge through the WTO, plus there were the risks associated with a class action taken by affected parties through the Australian court system.
"If the Australian government ultimately bans the export of livestock, the prospects of negotiating a free trade agreement or comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) is practically zero," Mr Galvin said.
"Currently, Australian livestock exports enter GCC member States with zero tariffs applied.
"Frozen, boxed and chilled meat, on the other hand, along with many other agricultural and non-agricultural commodities face significant tariffs at the border.
"It is the producers of these commodities that will ultimately lose out."
To this point, ALEC put to the panel that it was very much within its scope to consider the international trade ramifications of this policy.
It went on to "alert the panel that the risks of a WTO challenge and class actions are very real" and said it was incumbent on the panel to advise the minister of such.
"It is clear that WTO laws are largely unsettled on the issue of export bans, particularly if they are discriminatory to trading partners, apply moral judgment or are questionable in necessity," Mr Galvin said.
"Such an action places risk on Australia's entire trading reputation which is a cause of palpable concern among other agricultural industries particularly."
ALEC said a ban of the sheep trade would set an "appalling precedent, one which alarms the entire agricultural community and one that will have international trade implications now and into the future".
"All agricultural industries have, at some point, become the target of activist agendas that do not portray our industries truthfully and it would be highly concerning if the Australian government decided to prioritise activist agendas over the overwhelming evidence of reform and improvement," Mr Galvin said.
Activists would not stop at just the live sheep industry and any accession to their agenda undermines all ag industries, he warned.
"It will invariably damage the Australian cattle industry, limiting the avenues for commercial shipments to go to the Middle East," Mr Galvin said.
"No amount of compensation or phased introduction can offset or mitigate the damage this policy will do.
"The industry cannot be replaced.
"With their control of the main policy levers, governments are the only entities that can supply a good international trading reputation.
"They must act responsibly and show a commitment to a rules-based international order.
"If the current Australian government deliberately implements a policy that is known to damage that reputation, to appease domestic interests based on the flimsiest evidence, how can the Australian people and affected Australian companies ever be compensated for that?
"It will take decades to repair the damage, if it can be done at all.
"Who pays for that?
"Why should taxpayers be forced to repair damage that their elected officials chose to cause?"
