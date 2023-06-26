Farm Weekly

Mid-size market the target

By Mal Gill
June 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Ben Russell, Kioti Australia area manager for Western Australia, with the new 104 kiloWatt (140 horsepower) Kioti HX1401 cab tractor at Western Ag, Kewdale. The HX series is Kioti's first venture into medium sized tractors on the local market.
CAP: Stephen Oxley, from Western Ag, Kewdale, points out the handy hydraulic remotes and power take off external controls on the rear mudguards. The three-point-linkage has a lift capacity of 4852 kilograms.

