CAP: Stephen Oxley, from Western Ag, Kewdale, points out the handy hydraulic remotes and power take off external controls on the rear mudguards. The three-point-linkage has a lift capacity of 4852 kilograms.
CAP: The Kioti HX series tractor cabs have a multi-function armrest with controls for throttle engagement, three-point linkage lift and lower, powershift and automatic powershift. There is also a standard loader joystick with powershift buttons and, tucked in behind it and beside the armrest, a separate powershift lever to control the eight-speed four-range transmission.
With the recent release of its most powerful tractor yet, the HX series, Kioti Australia and the tractor's South Korean manufacturer Daedong Corporation seem to be travelling a tried and tested path to success.
Think of South Korean brands that have made a sales impact in Australia and most started small at the highly-competitive, price-driven, pointy-end of the marketplace, initially competing on price alone.
Then, over time, they almost imperceptibly transition to the value-for-money segment, appealing to more astute buyers who rationalise price with the features you get for your money as South Korean manufacturers proved the strength of their engineering and the quality of their products in handling local conditions.
Companies such as LG, that started out in Australia selling cheap kitchen appliances like electric jugs and now produces a huge range of domestic and commercial high-tech electronic devices, or Hankook Tyres, that are the hard-wearing go-to replacement brand for transport, agriculture, earth-moving and mining industries, spring to mind.
Perhaps the most demonstrably successful South Korean manufacturer to travel - if not establish - the tried and tested path Kioti is following in Australia is Hyundai Motors.
The Bond Group and Western Australian car dealer John Hughes combined to bring in the cheap and cheerful Hyundai Excel in 1986.
They sold eight cars the first year.
Twenty-six years later, John Hughes sold the one millionth Hyundai in Australia and in April 2016 Hyundai became the best selling passenger car brand in Australia for the first time.
But attaining the exalted number one sales position was not driven by the basic compact model Hyundais like the Excel that helped establish the brand's reputation.
It was driven by its much more refined mid-level models such as the i30, which has challenged Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3 as Australia's most popular passenger car since 2010.
Kioti Australia hopes to emulate that move with the HX series competing in the mid-sized tractor market.
Read also:
Daedong has been making its own tractors and components for other more widely known South Korean tractor manufacturers since 1947.
Kioti's ingress on the local market began more than 20 years ago with small, multi-purpose tractors and a range of implements to suit, aimed at small acreage landowners, professional groundsmen and some contractors.
They sold on price and functionality, helping establish the Kioti name and reputation.
Now, with the introduction in March of the 97 kiloWatt (130 horsepower) HX1301 and the 104kW (140hp) HX1401 cab tractors, Kioti has, in its own words, opened "the next chapter" in its Australian story.
Both tractors have Daedong's own low-stressed 3.8 litre diesel engine, eight-speed powershift 32x32 transmission with hi, low and creep ranges and power shuttle for repeat forward and reverse applications such as front-end loaders, pallet forks or bale spikes, a standard rear differential lock and limited-slip front differential, an electronically controlled three-point linkage with 4852 kilogram lift capacity and 230 litre fuel tank.
They have four rear hydraulic remote valves with 118 litres per minute flow rate and internal cab and convenient external mudguard controls for remotes and power take off.
The airconditioned and heated cab has a huge glass area with screen wipers front and back, a sunroof with blind, passenger seat, cooled or heated drinks or food cabinet, multi-function armrest, separate powershift lever and a loader joystick as standard.
HX series Kioti tractors have only just started filtering through to WA dealerships this month and are already generating strong enquiry, according to Ben Russell, Kioti Australia area manager for WA.
Mr Russell was at Western Ag, Kewdale, when Farm Weekly called in last Thursday.
He was there to show a farmer and his wife who had driven up from Esperance, over the HX1401 in stock.
Western Ag Bunbury has already sold a HX series tractor, the first in WA, he said.
"For more than 20 years we've been very successful with compact and subcompact tractors on the Australian market and right the way around Australia," Mr Russell said.
"Now we're venturing into the slightly larger 130-140hp full powershift tractor, so that will open us up to a lot more markets.
"There's been a heck of a lot of interest so far," he said.
When asked if Kioti Australia was hoping the new HX series tractors would do for it what the i30 did for Hyundai in Australia, Mr Russel replied "I certainly hope so".
More information: Contact Western Ag, Kewdale, on 9353 6466, Western Ag Bunbury on 9725 7011 or any of the other Kioti dealers, including its new Katanning dealership, Total Ag Centre.
