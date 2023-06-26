Farm Weekly

Bells and whistles at Narembeen in September

By Bree Swift
June 26 2023 - 7:00pm
A photo from Narembeen District High School's history books of two former students. Christine Arnold (right) became the school's principal 16 years ago.
A lot can happen in the space of 100 years and past members of the Narembeen District High School have no doubt borne witness to many of these changes, with the school set to celebrate its centenary in September.

