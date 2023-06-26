A lot can happen in the space of 100 years and past members of the Narembeen District High School have no doubt borne witness to many of these changes, with the school set to celebrate its centenary in September.
Former students and teachers are invited to the celebrations, which will include unearthing a time capsule buried some 21 years ago, as well as a display of photos capturing various moments in the school's history.
The first school in the district, Emu Hill, opened in February, 1914, and when it closed in 1919, children in the area either attended school at Wadderin or at Emu Hill town, where a school also named Emu Hill was opened in 1920.
In January 23, 1923, Narembeen School came into existence.
Former students, teachers and local community members might remember small or significant events in the school's history, such as when the first second-hand typewriter was bought in 1957 for $21 or, due to the advent of commercial studies, six new typewriters were purchased in 1965.
Another memory might be when its first television was set up in the old grade one room in 1969, or when 12 IBM 286 computers were provided to students in 1988.
And it's not just technology that has changed - the number of student enrolments has varied greatly over the years, with 148 children at the school in 1951, climbing to 220 by 1959.
By 1970, the school had 305 students, made up of 250 primary students and 75 high school students.
But after the economic downturn of the early 1980s, when more than 100 people left the district in the space of one year, enrolments have continued to gradually decrease.
Today the school has 145 students in kindergarten to year 10.
Former Narembeen student Christine Arnold, who has been the principal for the past 16 years, said being in a farming community, many former students still lived in the area and sent their own children to the school today.
Ms Arnold said the school continued to play a significant role in the community, as it gave children in the district an alternative to going to boarding situations in year 7.
"Our school enables families to stay together for longer and that's a real bonus for both the parents and the kids and it has a positive effect for our sporting clubs and the local community," Ms Arnold said.
Since becoming school principal in 2008, Ms Arnold said the biggest challenge had been attracting and retaining quality staff.
"While we don't have a big turnover of teachers, when teachers do leave it is really hard to find people to fill those roles," Ms Arnold said.
"There have also been challenges around funding, but the Department of Education's last agreement gave district high schools $100,000 extra for staffing for two years, we are now in our second year of that, so that's been very helpful."
The school has also been supported by a strong parent body, as well as the Go Narembeen Association Inc, which has been a major sponsor since its formation, donating funds generated from its community cropping program.
Go Narembeen secretary Sheree Thomas said the organisation had contributed to airconditioning upgrades at the school and more recently airconditioning for its recently refurbished science room.
"A few years ago we provided a donation per student to the school to assist students in attending camp and Country Week and now centenary cele-
brations," Ms Thomas said.
She said over its history, the school committed to developing independent and motivated young people, who were inspired to create positive change.
"Many of our committee members and volunteers involved in our cropping program commenced their education in Narembeen," Ms Thomas said.
"The school has played a big part in instilling positive values in its students and it is wonderful to see our members and volunteers, once students at the school, giving back to the community through volunteering.
"The celebrations are a commemoration of our past, but also celebrate the present and what the next 100 years may hold."
The centenary celebrations will be held at the school on September 15 from 1.15pm, followed by a sundowner at the Narembeen Recreation Centre with free entertainment.
Dinner is available for purchase.
