Better community engagement needed

By Jamieson Murphy
June 27 2023 - 8:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud (centre) surrounded by dozens of farmers protesting the development of transmission lines across their land.
Farmers will be casualties in Labor's "reckless race" to net-zero, the Federal National Party says, with 28,000 kilometres of new transmission lines tearing up prime agricultural land to connect new renewable energy projects.

