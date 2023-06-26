Farmers will be casualties in Labor's "reckless race" to net-zero, the Federal National Party says, with 28,000 kilometres of new transmission lines tearing up prime agricultural land to connect new renewable energy projects.
Dozens of Victorian farmers have stood alongside Nationals leader David Littleproud in Canberra, calling for the government to pause the transmission line project and launch an inquiry into the social license of the development.
Although the land-use conflict is focused along the route of the $3.3-billion Victoria to New South Wales' leg of the project, Mr Littleproud warned farmers the problem would "be coming to a State near you".
"Labor's reckless race to 82 per cent renewables by 2030 means 28,000km of transmission lines will rip up native vegetation and prime agricultural land," Mr Littleproud said.
"Labor can't confirm how much land will be required, how much it will cost and who will be affected.
"Common sense needs to prevail."
State governments offer compensation to landholders affected by transmission lines, Victorian farmer Glenden Watts said the issue was a lack of information, not compensation.
"It's the deceit, lies and plain disregard of our concerns that has the locals outraged," Mr Watt said.
More than 750 landholders have joined a Facebook group protesting the development, which Mr Watt said reflected the community's frustration at the consultation process that "railroaded" farmers and left many vital questions unanswered, such as the size of easements and operation restrictions near towers.
"We don't know where the corridor is going to be other than a blurry line on a map, which is anywhere between 20-50km wide," Mr Watts said.
"They're continually changing the route, we're up to our eighth option, all of which are the best option at the time, but then at the drop of the hat it's changed again.
"AEMO have organised meetings, but not shown up because there are too many people there - instead, they're trying to single us out, cut us off from the herd."
Mr Littleproud said the Nationals were not against renewables, but "solar panels belonged on roof tops" and wind farms should be offshore.
"That provides the opportunity to use renewable energy where concentration of use is required - in capital cities - which takes away the need for the 28,000km of transmission lines," Mr Littleproud said.
"If you're in a capital city, imagine if AEMO rolled over your property with an 80-metre tower or a new renewables project without any consultation and effectively told you to suck it up."
The Nationals have pushed for an inquiry into the social licence of renewable energy projects in the regions, however it was blocked by Labor and the Greens, who were concerned about the terms of reference.
It's understood Labor or the Greens will put forward their own inquiry and Mr Littleproud said his party would support the move provided the inquiry's scope addressed the concerns of landholders.
Greens senator Penny Allman-Payne said if the nation didn't navigate its energy transition correctly, agriculture would be smashed by climate change and regional communities would suffer as coal and gas corporations shut down their operations with no plans for local workers.
"The government needs to make sure that people in the regions are being heard on how to make this transition work best for their communities," Ms Allman-Payne said.
"We can't let ideological warrior politicians bankrolled by coal and gas corporations try and turn regional communities against clean energy, because it will be people in the regions who have the most to gain if we get this right."
Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the government was in the process of improving the consultation process for transmission lines and energy infrastructure.
The worked is focused on giving better guidance to landholders and communities about their rights and entitlements, introducing reforms for earlier and better engagement with communities by proponents and ensuring complaints are appropriately handled.
"The coalition spent 10 years stalling the transformation for a cheaper, cleaner, more reliable energy system and failed to make the necessary reforms to improve community engagement in a rapidly changing energy market," Mr Bowen said.
"We need much better community engagement.
"The government is working with the States, territories, communities, market bodies and energy companies to improve the community consultation process for transmission lines and energy infrastructure."
