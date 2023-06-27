A year after buying a John Deere 616R self-propelled sprayer equipped with See & Spray Select, Darling Downs, Queensland, farmers Jake and Felicity Hamilton say it has been 'hugely beneficial" in weed control.
The Hamiltons run a dryland cropping business Krui Pastoral, west of Condamine in Queensland.
With 570 millimetres annual rainfall, they grow mainly winter crops including wheat, barley, chickpeas, faba beans and mung beans.
They rate the sprayer's simplicity, efficiency and ease of use, but most of all, its ability to save them time and money in chemical application, with savings varying from 70 per cent to as high as 95pc.
Read also:
Mr Hamilton's family have farmed in the region since 1937 but the climate is changing, and their challenge is to adapt their cropping regime to more intense rainfall events that are less regular.
"We've been chasing efficiency gains and making incremental improvements over the years with John Deere products such as AutoTrac for pass-to-pass overlap control and section control with older sprayers to save on chemical," Mr Hamilton explained.
"All of these machines and technologies have brought small gains, whereas See & Spray Select has helped us to make a huge leap ahead."
To reduce the weed seed bank the Hamiltons began to invest in more efficient weed technology over a decade ago as part of a move to integrated weed management (IWM), in the wake of glyphosate resistance in the mid-2000s.
The aim was to stop weed seed set at all costs and the program has worked well.
"We used IWM practices, including high seeding rates to create strong crop competition, an in-crop and summer residual chemistry program and optical spot-spraying and treated sparse, hard-to-control weeds such as feathertop Rhodes grass with a mobile spraying unit on a John Deere Gator," Mr Hamilton said.
"For the past decade, we've had a pretty strict regime of using residual herbicides over summer to try to keep our weed burden down, but even with that you're always going to get escapes.
"That's where the See & Spray Select comes in, because we can just go out and hit any of those escapes without having to spray the whole paddock."
See & Spray Select's integrated camera technology detects green weeds as small as 0.9 centimetres diameter in fallow and triggers a spot treatment application from multiple nozzles to these plants only.
Mr Hamilton said the 616R sprayer has increased their productivity through not spraying all the time.
"We're not filling the tank all the time - we just load it up in the morning, the operator jumps on and can go spraying all day with just one tank, it's that easy," he said.
"It all comes down to simplicity, efficiency and ease of use.
"The boom folds up in 30 seconds and I don't know many tow-behinds that you can pull at 55 kilometres per hour, so the transport speed makes changing between paddocks a breeze.
"It has made our spraying a lot more efficient."
The Hamiltons add that See & Spray Select has reduced chemical usage and, in turn, their chemical costs.
"It depends on your application, but we're seeing savings from 70pc and up to 95pc," Mr Hamilton said.
"When we're fallow spraying with See & Spray Select we just leave the cameras on all the time, so even if we're only saving 5-10pc, that's still a saving that most businesses would take any day," he said.
Ms Hamilton said the data generated in the cabin also made it easy to monitor each operation for compliance.
"We have a legal responsibility to document what we're putting out with the sprayer - we're documenting the weather, the products that we're using and the rates that they're going out at and the technologies in the GreenStar displays in the cab make that so easy for us," Ms Hamilton said.
"Technological advancements such as See & Spray Select have been hugely beneficial to our business.
"It makes us more environmentally and more economically sustainable and that's something we need to keep building on."
More information: Watch the video at youtube.com/watch?v=6Hydp-up8YU or see your local John Deere dealer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.