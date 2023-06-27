Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Significant chemical savings possible

June 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake and Felicity Hamilton believe their John Deere 616R self-propelled sprayer equipped with See & Spray Select has been a game changer for weed control and chemical usage in their Darling Downs cropping operation.
Jake and Felicity Hamilton believe their John Deere 616R self-propelled sprayer equipped with See & Spray Select has been a game changer for weed control and chemical usage in their Darling Downs cropping operation.

A year after buying a John Deere 616R self-propelled sprayer equipped with See & Spray Select, Darling Downs, Queensland, farmers Jake and Felicity Hamilton say it has been 'hugely beneficial" in weed control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.