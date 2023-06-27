Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Stand-alone store designed for ease of use

Updated June 27 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders operations manager Ryan Fletcher, pictured earlier this year, in Elders' new East Rockingham woolstore.
Elders operations manager Ryan Fletcher, pictured earlier this year, in Elders' new East Rockingham woolstore.

Woolgrower clients of Elders will be able to deliver their clips to Elders' new East Rockingham woolstore from Monday, July 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.