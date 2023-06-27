Woolgrower clients of Elders will be able to deliver their clips to Elders' new East Rockingham woolstore from Monday, July 3.
Elders Wool area managers and wool office staff have already moved from Bibra Lake, where Elders' woolstore was part of the AWH warehousing complex, to the new stand-alone wool store incorporating a show floor, offices and facilities for visiting clients who call in.
"We will be ready to accept deliveries of wool at our new woolstore from July 3," Elders operations manager Ryan Fletcher confirmed this week.
"Our new (wool test) coring line has been installed and compliance tested and everything is ready to go," Mr Fletcher said.
"Truck drivers will find it easy to deliver here and get out again, we can easily get huge B-double trucks in here without a problem."
Located close to Kwinana Freeway at 4 Lodge Drive, East Rockingham, there is a sealed drive around the woolstore.
Trucks delivering wool will enter on the east side, offload at two big doors along the east side of the building and exit around the rear and down its west side, back onto Lodge Drive in a one-way loop.
"Within a kilometre or two of us here we have a fertiliser plant and (agricultural) chemical companies, so I imagine we will be receiving quite a lot of wool in tip trucks as farmers make it a dual-purpose trip when they deliver their wool," Mr Fletcher said.
Elders clients who go to the Bibra Lake AWH complex to deliver wool after July 3 will be redirected back to the East Rockingham woolstore, he said.
Mr Fletcher said the new show floor and visitor facilities would be open to wool buyers and woolgrower clients from week six of the new season Australian wool selling program, after the three-week annual auction selling recess - from the first week of August.
Elders plans to reintroduce a family-friendly atmosphere with visitors welcome at its new facility.
The woolstore will normally be open 7.30am-4pm week days, but will open from 5.30am during the peak periods of September to mid-December and from February to May.
"Truck drivers will be able to avoid peak-period traffic when they deliver," Mr Fletcher said.
People who use an electronic data interchange code for wool business with Elders should note the East Rockingham woolstore's code is ELDF.
Contact the new woolstore by phone on 9576 4200.
