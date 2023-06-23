Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

WAFCA meeting with Paul Papalia cancelled "for the forseeable future"

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australia's Police Minister Paul Papalia.
Western Australia's Police Minister Paul Papalia.

A recently formed group representing Western Australia's recreational shooters claims to have been snubbed by the Police Minister in discussing the State's gun reforms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.