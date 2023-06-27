Farm Weekly

Grain Brokers Australia Weekly Market Report

By By Peter McMeekin
June 28 2023 - 8:00am
Indian wheat imports appear inevitable...
WHEAT prices have jumped sharply across India in recent months as the reality of a harvest much lower than the government's lofty estimate hits home, seriously complicating New Delhi's efforts to keep a lid on food inflation by ensuring an adequate supply of the diet staple.

