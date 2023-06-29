Farm Weekly
Simon Crean, former Labor leader, dies aged 74,

June 29 2023 - 1:00pm
Former Labor leader Simon Crean has died at the age of 74, during a trade delegation trip to Berlin. Photo by Tom Dawkins.
Former Labor leader Simon Crean has died at the age of 74, during a trade delegation trip to Berlin. Photo by Tom Dawkins.

The Labor movement was this week in mourning after the death on the weekend of Simon Crean, a regional political legend and a Labor prince who never became king.

