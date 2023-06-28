The tale of two weather outlooks echoed on a national scale this month.
Heavy rain through southern Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and southern NSW has raised concerns about waterlogging damage to newly emerged winter crop.
Over 100 millimetres has been recorded for June in parts of WA's South West, through parts of the Eyre Peninsula and Mid North and much of the south-east in South Australia and through the Wimmera in Victoria and eastern Riverina, in southern NSW.
However, while farmers are pulling out machinery from bogs in the south it remains stubbornly dry in much of the northern winter cropping zone in both WA and on the east coast through NSW and Queensland.
In the past week there has been a solid rain band that provided good falls for farmers across South Australia, Victoria and parts of NSW, which was then followed up by an unexpectedly heavy rain band on Sunday night, which delivered up to 40mm in the southern Wimmera and parts of South Australia's south-east.
Official Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) readings show in South Australia, Naracoorte's June rainfall is more than 125mm and Mt Gambier has had more than 150mm.
Just over the border Stawell and Edenhope have both had more than 100mm, as has Albury in far southern NSW.
Last week saw the first meaningful rain for some time in parts of northern NSW where there were surprisingly good totals, with a band from Narrabri east through parts of the Liverpool Plains recording in excess of 25mm to help alleviate some of the dryness building in that region, but generally speaking winter crop condition there remains well below average.
Falls of between 15-25mm were common through the Central West, while the Riverina had less.In better news for croppers through both South Australia and Victoria there were excellent falls in traditionally low rainfall zones.
There was 29mm at Coolami, in the lower South Australian Mallee, north of Bordertown and 19mm at Lameroo, while in Victoria Pigick and Nypo, both near Rainbow in the southern Mallee, both had in excess of 25mm.
Even in one of Australia's driest cropping regions, the Millewa in far north-western Victoria, there were useful falls, such as 15mm at Werrimull.
The heavy June rainfall has come against forecaster expectations, with the bureau having the season marked as an El Nino alert due to climate driver trends in the Pacific Ocean.
In 70 per cent of the years an El Nino alert has been declared an El Nino event has developed.
The winter seasonal outlook from the bureau was also strongly predicting markedly lower chances of receiving median winter rainfall, but that has already been blown out of the water with two months to go in many southern regions.
In south-east South Australia Nutrien, Naracoorte agronomist James Heffernan said there had been extremely heavy June rainfall, which would take its toll on susceptible crops.
"There are some soil types locally that are better draining, they are still faring OK although the soil profile is rapidly filling up, but we are seeing the real damage on the sodic clays north of Naracoorte towards Frances and over the border into the south-west Wimmera," he said.
Mr Heffernan said some parts of the south-east, near Millicent had recorded a staggering 200mm for June.
"Most areas have had well in excess of 100mm and we'd just really like a bit of a break."
He said the concern for farmers with waterlogged crop was that poorly performing crops, with shallow root systems, would then be more susceptible to heat and moisture stress in the spring if the tap turned off.
"It seems a little ironic but we could easily see the same crops that have got too wet really cop it from the dry spell that the BoM is predicting."
Andrew Russell, Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) southern panel chair and Rutherglen, Victoria, farmer said it was also wet to the point of crop damage in north-east Victoria and the southern Riverina.
"We've had 100mm plus for June and 340mm for the year to date, which is markedly above average," he said.
"On top of that, most of the rain has fallen during the autumn and early winter, meaning it does not evaporate as quickly, we're also sitting on a full profile of moisture from last year's heavy rain, so it is very wet in a lot of areas.
"The crops are desperately looking for nitrogen, so we have to figure out how to get that on, weighing up the additional cost of applying aerially versus the improvement to crop condition.
"Paddock access is going to be very problematic for the immediate future until we get a break in the weather."
