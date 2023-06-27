While farmers in many Wheatbelt and Mid West towns are crying out for a drop of rain, some farmers in the State's south have large puddles of water sitting on top of their soil.
Perenjori and Carnamah have been unlucky with rainfall totals across the State this month, receiving 17.2 millimetres and 16.4mm respectively.
But it wasn't just those in the north and east of the State who were left high and dry.
The rain patterns for June were rather uneven, as towns only small distances apart have received vastly different totals.
Latest news:
Mumballup recorded only 7.6mm of rainfall in June, while Collie, only 21 kilometres north received 89.6mm.
Tambellup recorded 15mm of rainfall, yet 45km north in Katanning the gauges measured 73.2mm and 95.8mm in Kojonup.
Nannup had recorded half a millimetre of rainfall up until late last week, but now it's monthly total has risen to 9.7mm.
It's a vastly different story one town over in Bridgetown, which has seen 127.8mm of rainfall.
A Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) spokesperson said this discrepancy was caused by irregular reporting from some weather stations, topographical factors and simply because rainfall "doesn't fall like a blanket".
Mt Barker sheep farmer Greg Sounness has recorded 235.5mm of rainfall since the start of the month, leaving water sitting on top of parts of his paddock and patches throughout.
"There's not many areas that aren't boggy, anywhere you drive you're gonna make a mess," Mr Sounness said.
"Everything is waterlogged, we're lambing at the moment which has proved difficult.
"The grass is slow growing now because of the temperature (cold) and the water logging, but our hay crops are pretty well established, so they should be fine.
"But to access to do anything on them, you'll be leaving tracks and making a mess of the paddock."
Mr Sounness said he hasn't experienced any frosts in his area but the combination of wind and wet conditions have led to a couple of lamb losses.
The high rainfall totals haven't been all bad.
"We've got dams full now that are going to cover us for the next couple of years," Mr Sounness said.
"It's set us up well for spring with moisture in the ground."But we'll see how July goes, that could be a bit diabolical there."
Mr Sounness said it would take only a few clear days for the water to subside.
"It's a challenging time, but it's a good time," he said.
"We don't have to go back very far to 2018 when we were almost still bare at this time of the year."
Gibson farmer Raymond Griffiths recorded 71mm of rain this time last week and said it had added a lot of moisture into the soil.
Over the weekend he received another 32mm.
"We have water everywhere and a few wash outs," Mr Griffiths said.
"The crops were looking good considering it was dry, thanks to moisture down below from the November and December rains," Mr Griffiths said.
The Walpole Forestry weather station was leading the charts for June rainfall, reaching 207.8mm since the start of the month, however high rainfall totals recorded in the Kimberley last week pushed it's monthly rainfall total to 336.3mm.
On Monday, the bureau issued a flood warning for parts of the Pilbara and Kimberley after prolonged unseasonal rainfall over the past week which continued earlier this week.
The bureau spokesperson said the rainfall crossed over a path where there wasn't any gauges, so the data for rainfall totals was limited.
"Cloud-bands bringing rain are not uncommon in the Pilbara, they occur about once a month, but it is unusual to have these cloud-bands to push this far north into the Kimberley," the spokesperson said.
Warner Glen has also seen monthly rainfall figures in the two hundreds, recording 234.8mm and Pemberton recording 234.3mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.