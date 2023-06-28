Farm Weekly
Monitoring is key to control

By Belinda Hickman
June 28 2023 - 11:00am
Diseases such as sclerotinia need to be controlled before symptoms develop. The sclerotinia risk will increase with the recent heavy rain, which can kick-off the disease cycle in the lead-up to the start of flowering.
Growers, particularly in the wettest parts of Western Australia, were warned this week to closely monitor crops for grain diseases, plus pests such as slugs and snails in inundated paddocks.

