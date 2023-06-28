Growers, particularly in the wettest parts of Western Australia, were warned this week to closely monitor crops for grain diseases, plus pests such as slugs and snails in inundated paddocks.
The high rainfall, on the back of last year's record harvest, has set up conditions for blackleg on canola and net blotch in wheat.
Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development (DPIRD) researcher scientists in crop pathology, Andrea Hills, said with heavy rain, most disease risks increased.
But whether control was required would depend on a range of factors, including the rainfall zone, crop rotation and what seeding fungicides were used - seed dressings and in-furrow.
"If you've been to a fungicide resistance workshops, you would be familiar with the concept of putting your fungicide efforts into protecting the 'money leaves', which are the upper leaves used to fill grain after flowering in cereals,'' Ms Hills said.
"This concept is relevant to many crops, although one important exception to this rule is canola blackleg canker, which needs to be managed in seedlings.
"So, unless crops are planted into their own stubbles, most diseases will be at such a low level during early growth that they don't need control until their reproductive phase - such as stem elongation in cereals.
"In many cases in low rainfall areas, diseases such as barley spot-form net blotch rarely give growers a return on their fungicide investment at whatever stage they're applied.
"But monitoring is important to help prioritise which paddocks to watch and, since unusual diseases do pop up occasionally."
Ms Hills said diseases such as sclerotinia, also need to be controlled before symptoms develop and that the sclerotinia risk would increase with the recent heavy rain, which can kick-off the disease cycle in the lead-up to the start of flowering.
"At flowering, risk can be better assessed using a decision tool, such as DPIRD's SclerotiniaCM,'' she said.
Ms Hills said blackleg spore showers at this point of the season were normal and will continue with every rainfall event.
"But crops with more than eight leaves are out of the susceptible window for canker infections to take hold,'' she said.
For wheat, powdery mildew enjoys wet conditions and might start to develop early in susceptible crops, such as Scepter, if no in-furrow fungicide was used.
"Barley net-form of net blotch was really virulent on RGT Planet last season and we expect that will continue to be the case in the Great Southern and Esperance port zones if wet conditions continue,'' Ms Hills said.
Centre for Crop Disease and Management (CCDM) senior research fellow Lars Kamphuis said the blackleg spore risk ratings across WA were currently high and the biggest risk for growers would ultimately be an upper canopy infection in the State's high rainfall zones.
He said the wet weather would be generating spot showers, with canola quite susceptible to early infection at the four to six-leaf stage.
"I suggest growers use the Blackleg decision support tool BlacklegCM to make informed decisions around protecting their crops,'' Dr Kamphuis said.
He said though it is early days for other cereal diseases, such as leaf net blotch, there was a particular a risk of it developing on stubble left from the past two seasons.
Ms Hills said DPIRD researchers had already seen minor infections in the Central region where barley was growing on barley stubble - although management was not yet a concern as growers should wait until the stems were taller.
"We are not at a point yet where growers need to take action,'' she said.
"But growers should definitely be getting out there to monitor there crops, particularly in the lead up to stem elongation.
"Those who have a high yield potential and susceptible varieties might consider putting a fungicide on.''
Ms Hills said one saving grace was the low temperatures being recorded around the South West, which should slow the development of crop diseases.
FarmanCo agronomy consultant Wayne Birch said slugs and snails were proving to be one of the biggest problems in crops at the moment - which was also related to the high rainfall received in the past month.
"Given the lateness of the season, they have been building up,'' Mr Birch said.
"We are finding slugs in some fairly unusual scenarios and places where people don't usually find them.
''For example, he said he had recently seen a patch of slugs in a barley crop at Boyup Brook, which was unusual."
Mr Birch said as well as the risk of fungal infection, growers should remain vigilant for the pests, which could take down plants from the six-leaf stage if the infestation pressure was high enough.
