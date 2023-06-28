Farm Weekly

WA grain on-hand for nervous east coast users

By Gregor Heard
June 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Good rains in the south of WA mean grain should be available for areas of drought in the east if the economics stack-up.
Western Australian farmers are well-positioned to help provide feed grain to dry areas in the Eastern States if required.

