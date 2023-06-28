Western Australian farmers are well-positioned to help provide feed grain to dry areas in the Eastern States if required.
Good rains in the south of this State means grain should be available in areas of drought areas, if the economics stack-up.
Northern New South Wales and Queensland feed grain consumers, including dedicated livestock producers and mixed farmers, have started looking closely at their potential grain ration needs in light of increasingly strong forecasts for a drier than average season.
Already, winter crop prospects are well back in critical production zones, such as north-western NSW.
WAFarmers grains council chairman Mark Fowler said there was likely to be further grain available for sale out of the west that could head east if prices warranted it.
"There was a huge crop and, although there is a massive export program in place, there is likely to be good volumes of carryover grain that could be available to send to the east coast in the second half of the year should demand arise," Mr Fowler said.
"During those years of the big droughts through NSW and Queensland the trans-shipment system moving grain from WA to Brisbane or Newcastle worked very well.
"So, I would imagine traders would be comfortable in doing it should the price be right and the demand there."
Mr Fowler said there was only a small domestic market in WA and mixed farmers, primarily in the south, had received enough rain to generate feed, meaning they did not feel they needed to retain grain as a drought hedge."
The supplies will be there if they are wanted," he said.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said the lessons of the monster 2018-19 droughts were fresh in the memory and farmers had taken care to allocate good reserves of feed grain and fodder in case of drought - but added it would not be infinite in the event of a severe drought.
"People did make the effort to prepare themselves for another dry period," Mr Martin said.
"So, there has been plenty of feed and fodder put away - but there's also a few nerves out there as to what will happen if we do see another severe, prolonged period of drought."
Grain was moving from the south of NSW, which has had a reasonable start to the winter cropping season, further north, but Mr Martin said a clearer picture would not emerge until the end of winter.
Some livestock producers may destock faster this time around than the last drought he warned.
"During the last drought, people spent thousands of dollars on feed per head of cattle, and they may decide it is better just to bite the bullet earlier," Mr Martin said.
"Last time, we also had more buoyant livestock prices making it valuable to carry animals through even if it was expensive, whereas we have seen the collapse in prices in that sector this year.
"No-one is panicking, but the weather forecasts aren't giving us much cause for comfort."
Advantage Grain general manager Chris Nikolaou said there would be grain elsewhere that could fill a need if shortages did emerge.
"Trans-shipments from WA of feed grain worked really well in giving end users a supply of reasonably priced grain during those drought years," Mr Nikalaou said.
"If it does become dry and reserves in those parts of the world become harder to come by, I am sure it is something traders and exporters would look at doing again if the economics stacked-up.
"We're not sure how strong the east coast demand is.
"Currently the northern and central NSW demand is being satisfied with grain from the south of the State.
"But there is still grain to be sold out of WA, so it would be a possibility.
"Drought concerns are firmly centred on the northern regions.
"In all of Victoria - but the northern Mallee and the Riverina - there has been good late autumn and early winter rainfall, meaning farmers will not be concerned about rain until the end of winter."
Through South Australia, Grain Producers South Australia chairman Adrian McCabe said prospects were generally reasonable.
"There's been pretty good moisture in a lot of spots, the far west of the Eyre Peninsula is very dry and farmers there would desperately like a rain, elsewhere there has been enough rain to get things going,'' Mr McCabe said.
"I don't think mixed farmers will be hanging onto grain thinking they will need it for winter feed."
