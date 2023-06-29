When the truckies go out of their way to drop in for your coffee and food, you know you are on a winning formula.
That is the experience of Amy Parnell, owner of Acres of Taste cafe in the small Wheatbelt town of Kulin - population 769, according to the latest Census data.
"The cafe's popularity among the passing truck drivers has steadily grown over the years and our name and reputation has certainly spread far and wide," Ms Parnell said.
But it is not only the truckies flocking in to the bright yellow cafe.
Strong support from the locals also ensures Ms Parnell is pumping out about 250-350 cups of coffee each week.
It is a far cry from her humble beginnings of setting up a Christmas baking stall at the 2013 Kulin Christmas markets with friend Megan Syred.
This was such a success that it was followed by a request from the Shire of Kulin to sell their popular rocky road and nougat at the shire building.
They took this on as a "side hussle" while both were on maternity leave from their regular jobs as a nurse and teacher respectively.
Ms Parnell and Ms Syred then started catering for small local events and selling their gourmet sweet treats in the local Kulin IGA, under the brand Kulinary Kreations.
When Ms Syred returned to her full-time job in 2015, it was a turning point for Ms Parnell.
By then, what had started as a hobby was brewing into something much bigger.
Kulin used to have a cafe in its hardware store, but this had closed with a change of owners.
Ms Parnell - like many others in and around town - missed having a proper coffee and general meeting place in town and she said the idea of re-opening a cafe had niggled at her for some time.
"After pursuing many different ideas and options, I had the opportunity to move into my current site - in a building bought by three local families," she said.
"We officially opened in September, 2019."
The opening of the new Acres of Taste cafe came literally on the eve of Kulin's renowned bush races and suddenly Ms Parnell and her crew of five staff were making thousands of coffees for the 4000-odd visitors to town that weekend.
This event - and Kulin's Blazing Swan arts festival around Easter - remain the cafe's biggest weeks of the year.
But there is plenty of support from the local community, truckies and tourists to keep the business buoyant for the rest of the year.
Ms Parnell said customers regularly contacted her to compliment the coffee, food and service.
"Many tourists will say it is the best coffee they have had since they have been on the road," she said.
"And the locals say they can't wait to get home to get their favourite Acres' brew.
"We often get this feedback and it is what makes me smile.
"It is exactly what I was determined to achieve when I opened the cafe."
Ms Parnell said she was very pedantic about making the best coffee she could.
"As my staff well know, I will only hand over the coffee machine reins when I am confident they can also achieve this consistent quality," she said.
Ms Parnell said most people did not realise the art and skill required to make the perfect coffee.
She said there were a lot of variables, which constantly changed throughout the day, and there was a lot of patience and hours of practice behind every good cup.
Acres of Taste uses fresh artisan roasted 1905 Coffee Co beans that are roasted in nearby Williams.
The other aspect of Acres of Taste is its house-made food.
"The menu has changed and evolved over the years, but my main focus for my food has always been simple, wholesome, homemade and delicious," Ms Parnell said.
"We make all our cakes and slices here in the cafe and it's hard for me to pick a favourite" she said.
"A customer favourite would have to be our famous melting moments.
"Refilling the melting moment jar always reminds me of the advert from the early 1990's of the packet of Tim Tams that never runs out.
"Although, I often wish we had the help of the magic Genie, as we have made and sold nearly 7000 since we opened."
That is a lot of rolling.
"We have been told we have the best Brekky Wrap between here and Port Lincoln.
"Our muffins, flourless chocolate cake and brownies are also top favourites, along with our signature toasted turkish breads and classic toasties."
Ms Parnell said travellers, especially, loved buying local products when they came to visit small towns.
So, she stocks her retail shelves with local Hyden preserves and chutneys from Marlu Farms and endeavours to also have some of her best-selling Acres of Taste rocky road and chocolate bark products for sale.
Ms Parnell said aside from travellers, many truckies diverted to Kulin for a good coffee and homemade food.
"A new truckie will often pop in because they have been told we have the best coffee in the Wheatbelt," she said.
"It always puts the pressure on to deliver just that.
"I think our other main point of difference, not only for the truck drivers but or passing travellers as well, is that all our food is made fresh to order.
"We always have fresh daily salads, homemade quiches, rolls and sandwiches, sushi during the summer months and an array of different Turkish breads, bagels and toasties ready to freshly toast."
As much as we pride ourselves with our fast and efficient service, many of our truckies have learnt to phone or text their order through so that their 'prized possession toastie' is ready and waiting in the baine marie - marked with their own name, right next to the school lunch bags.
Ms Parnell said she loves it when the cafe is a bustling hive of people and activity.
She said having a café, such as Acres of Taste, benefited Kulin because it was a meeting place that enhanced community connection.
"People can often feel alone and isolated, especially in rural areas," she said.
"The cafe provides a welcoming, safe and comfortable place to just come and sit, bringing with it, the guarantee of connection.
"A simple smile can change someone's day and I think we are also pretty good at serving up one of those."
Ms Parnell has regular table bookings for local groups.
The sewing ladies come in every week, as do the Tuesday yogalates ladies and the Friday favourites - a little group of local seniors who spend their Friday mornings soaking up the good cafe vibes in the company of good friends.
Other support comes from the local shire for regular event catering, and the school staff and teachers for their regular coffee fix.
"Around these bookings, we have a constant flow of locals, travellers, passing tradies and truckies," Ms Parnell said.
"Our online ordering system works well for people on a restricted lunch break, as they can order ahead and select a specific collection time to jump the queue during the peak hour lunch rush.
"Ms Parnell employs about five locals to work in the cafe, most of whom are also mums and/or highly trained professionals.
"Between us all, we have expertise is most fields covering nursing, business degrees, teaching and hairdressing," she said.
Ms Parnell travels to Perth regularly for shifts as an intensive care unit nurse, leaving the cafe in the capable hands of her staff.
She said out-of-town customers were often surprised by what they found when they stepped through the cafe doors.
She said most exclaimed that they did not expect to find such a good coffee shop or staff out in the Wheatbelt.
"We all just want a nice place to go and sit, with good people, good coffee, good food and good service - and I feel that's exactly what I have created," she said.
Order: acresoftaste.square.site Phone: 0499 920 002 Facebook: acresoftaste, Instagram: @acresoftaste
