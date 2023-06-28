Farm Weekly

Second year of 'Farm-a-Friend' program open.

By By Perri Poulson
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:06pm, first published June 28 2023 - 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Kilminster (left) and Sally McKenzie. Ms Kilminster said Ms McKenzie "really immersed herself" in country life, by even joining in on a local hockey game at Bruce Rock.
Tanya Kilminster (left) and Sally McKenzie. Ms Kilminster said Ms McKenzie "really immersed herself" in country life, by even joining in on a local hockey game at Bruce Rock.

THE second year of the highly successful 'Farm-a-Friend' program is open for applicants of both tertiary agriculture students and farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.