THE second year of the highly successful 'Farm-a-Friend' program is open for applicants of both tertiary agriculture students and farmers.
Organised by WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC), the free program aims to build practical connections between farmers and the next generation of agriculturalists.
The program involves farm visits, which provide an opportunity for students to ask questions and learn in an environment free of judgement.
Applications for students and potential mentors are due to close this Friday, June 30, but has been extended for Farm Weekly readers to Tuesday, July 4.
Farmer and Grower Group Alliance knowledge hub broker Tanya Kilminster participated in the program last year, mentoring Murdoch University veterinary student Sally McKenzie.
Ms Kilminster said she had mentored university students in the past in other programs, but wanted to take it to the next level, putting boots on the ground.
"I'm very passionate about attracting young people and then retaining them in the industry,'' Ms Kilminster said.
"I've been working for 20 years now and I'd like to give back and do something I never got."
Growing up on farms and now running a cropping and sheep enterprise alongside her husband in Bruce Rock, Ms Kilminster said she didn't really get a start in agriculture until she finished her science degree.
She said the program offered an insight into the "complexity" of day-to-day farm life and then how it all fits on a global scale.
Ms Kilminster showed Ms McKenzie the ins and outs of sheep, seeding and also the financial side of ag which was a real eye opener.
"I think it sparked a bit of passion in her, it was great having her, I really enjoyed it,'' she said.
Ms Kilminster said the program has led to an ongoing relationship between the two.
"She was keen to work for us again, we'll touch base again soon,'' she said.
"It just piqued her interest."
WALRC executive officer Esther Price said the program was a valuable learning experience for both parties.
The program is beneficial for students who may not have the opportunity to spend time out on farms.
"It's just a great way of getting students to understand the grassroots of the farm and it just makes them more work-ready," Ms Price said.
"It's a rewarding and satisfying thing to pair up a student with an experienced mentor, everybody wins.
"The farmer benefits from being challenged by a young person studying current livestock science and the student benefits from understanding the practical implementation of the work that they are studying.
"We're seeing a valuable relationship develop."
The program has also seen great outcomes, with two students, Amelia Gooding and Dan Keirath, who completed last year's Farm-a-Friend program becoming recipients of the WALRC scholarship.
The scholarship offers the successful students a grant to cover the costs of their chosen research program.
WALRC has extended its submission deadline for Farm Weekly readers until Tuesday, July 4.
In order to apply, students must qualify by studying at a WA university and they must be able to attend the Australasian Association of Animal Breeding & Genetics conference producer day on July 27, where the program will launch.
Farmers who are interested in the program must also be available to attend the producer day.For more information, and to apply, go to walrc.com.au
