Thirty applications for LACHS groups

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:00am
LACHS will be a locally-focused, 'one-stop-shop' service for Aboriginal cultural heritage matters and liaising with farmers in their designated area.
It is understood there are about 30 applications from parties interested in becoming Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services (LACHS) groups.

