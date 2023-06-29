It is understood there are about 30 applications from parties interested in becoming Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services (LACHS) groups.
These are working with the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage as part of the first round of grant funding.
This will come from a Western Australian Government investment of more than $77 million to bolster the new Aboriginal cultural heritage system.
It includes one-off and recurring grant funding to ensure the sustainability of LACHS across the State as they become operational, and build capacity of these new regulatory organisations to support the anticipated levels of service required of them from land users, Aboriginal people and communities.
LACHS will be a locally-focused, 'one-stop-shop' service for Aboriginal cultural heritage matters in their designated area.
This will include engaging and negotiating with land users and proponents, Native Title parties and knowledge holders to manage activities that may harm Aboriginal cultural heritage.
LACHS will be able to make - or facilitate the making of - Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plans.
They will provide advice to proponents and the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council about whether Aboriginal cultural heritage is in the area.
According to a Government fact sheet, the LACHS will make submissions and provide information to the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council regarding proposed activities and their management.
They will undertake - either directly or indirectly - on-ground identification, maintenance, conservation and perseveration of Aboriginal cultural heritage.
Guidelines have been established that set out the fee structure for services a LACHS can provide.
The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council will designate a LACHS for an area, if the LACHS has:
Targeted engagement of eligible Aboriginal organisations is ongoing to ensure they are aware of the role that LACHS will play as a local adviser on the protection and management of cultural heritage and the grant funding available.
LACHS will continue to be designated throughout the life of the Act.
But this new system for managing Aboriginal cultural heritage is not reliant on LACHS being established.
Native Title organisations - such as prescribed bodies corporate and the South West Regional Corporations - will be the primary point of contact.
Many of these already have established governance and decision-making processes in place and are engaged under the current system.
All land users should understand their obligations under the new Act.
